Skillz (SKLZ) - Get SKILLZ INC. Report, the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced the appointment of Vatsal Bhardwaj as the company's Chief Product Officer. An experienced gaming executive who most recently served as the General Manager and Director of Game Tech for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bhardwaj joins the Skillz C-suite, further strengthening the company's executive team with seasoned leaders from many of the world's most prominent brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005143/en/

Skillz Names Former Amazon Executive Vatsal Bhardwaj as Chief Product Officer to Drive the Future of Mobile Gaming (Photo: Business Wire)

"With an outstanding track record at both Amazon and Facebook, Vatsal brings nearly two decades of experience to the Skillz leadership team at a pivotal time as we aggressively scale and grow our business around the world," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and Founder of Skillz. "Under his direction, our product team will develop and deploy innovative new gameplay technologies, accelerate our entry into multiplayer synchronous gaming, and build out brand-sponsored tournaments and partnerships, giving both our players and developers the best experience possible."

"I look forward to leading the product team at a moment where Skillz is reimagining the future of mobile gaming and scaling the business," Bhardwaj said. "I'm pleased to join Skillz during this enormous growth period as the company continues building its foundation, driving the product and tech teams forward to expand the innovative product offerings and deliver fun, fair, and trusted gameplay for players across the globe."

As Chief Product Officer, Bhardwaj will report directly to Paradise while leading the global product team at Skillz as the company drives to become the world's top competitive entertainment brand. In this role, Bhardwaj will lead the product and technology teams, and will be responsible for driving the creation of new services and products from concept, development, and go-to-market. He and his team will build and operationalize the company's product roadmap, which will include building industry-leading features to enable developers to build successful businesses on Skillz. Additionally, Bhardwaj will help scale the teams, operational practices, and systems as Skillz experiences continued strong growth.

While with AWS, Bhardwaj was the leader for Game Tech, including launching one of the largest open-source initiatives, Open 3D engine, Amazon GameSparks, growing Amazon Gamelift and initiating several new initiatives in gaming. Before joining Amazon, Bhardwaj served as Head of Product for various groups at Facebook, where he managed projects and teams across engineering, product management, game design, production, art, UI/UX, and analytics. He led Facebook's India growth teams, and launched and scaled the Oculus App store, developer services, and several other initiatives to grow revenues for Oculus. Prior to Facebook, Bhardwaj was General Manager and Head of Studios at Storm8, and also served in related roles at Match.com and Zynga.

Bhardwaj holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Duke University, and a Bachelor of Computer Engineering degree from Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz marketplace expands the gaming ecosystem, helping developers share their art with the world and build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for 30 million mobile players worldwide and distributes millions in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005143/en/