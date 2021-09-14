Skilled-Nursing, Critical Access And Rural Acute-Care Facilities Are Facing Significant Vulnerabilities Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic has exposed significant vulnerabilities in skilled-nursing facilities, rural acute and critical access hospitals across the country.

Overwhelmed by surges of COVID-19 patients amidst a shortage of critical resources in many of these communities, providers faced insurmountable challenges that resulted in higher physician and nurse burnout, significant care delays, lower patient satisfaction, and declining revenue. Their survival required a telehealth intervention to preserve access to patient care.

To better understand the impact of virtual care on post-acute facilities and rural acute hospitals, and to uncover the most effective telehealth utilization strategies, TeleHealth Solution commissioned healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners to conduct a recent survey of community providers.

The research findings are part of a newly released industry report entitled From Life Raft to Mainstay - Telehealth's Expanding and Enduring Role in Community Settings. Among the report's key findings:

Workforce shortages are the leading pain point for community providers, followed by care delays and clinician burnout

Most community providers say improving care quality is their top priority

Most say care delays negatively impact revenue

Nearly half of providers say virtual care improves quality

Nearly all post-acute facilities and rural acute hospitals say treating patients in place is important for advancing revenue goals

Nearly half of providers plan to increase telehealth usage post pandemic

The report, which is available for download on the THS website, also includes findings and insights relating to care delays, burnout rates and access to medical specialists as well as the benefits of virtual care integrations and the best means of defining successful care delivery.

"By leveraging virtual care, providers can ensure access to quality medical care and avoid delays in care that impact quality scores, revenue and satisfaction," said Bob Crutchfield, CEO, TeleHealth Solution. "Virtual care is increasingly viewed as true-care, not temporary gap-fill. Our integrated care teams can move through time and space in a matter of minutes, providing desperately needed, high-quality responsive care. When integrated effectively with providers in community settings, more patients can be treated in place—delivering better outcomes and improved financial health for our partners."

The report findings also show that post-acute facilities and acute care hospitals must adapt to survive the ongoing pandemic and grow in the future. While telehealth utilization is expected to continue, it must be integrated effectively into clinical and operational workflows to advance quality goals and drive adoption among clinical teams.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, telehealth continues to prove its exceptional value in community settings to improve quality of care, reduce clinician burnout and enhance access to providers," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO Sage Growth Partners. "Our research shows that when implemented correctly, telehealth delivers an outsized impact on post-acute and rural-acute facilities. I think telehealth has moved from novelty to normalcy—creating operational, clinical, financial and strategic value."

