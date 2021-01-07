Skience Named To Northern Virginia Technology Council's Tech 100 List For Second Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading financial services solution and consulting provider, has been named for the second straight year to the Northern Virginia Technology Council's Tech 100 list, a collection of innovative companies in the region's diverse and thriving technology ecosystem that are breaking new ground in their respective industries.

One of the largest technology councils in the country, NVTC represents more than 500 firms, including many of the most successful technology companies in the world. The Tech 100 list celebrates companies and individuals that demonstrate a commitment to technology advancement and leadership.

Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Skience, said, "Our success is rooted in Northern Virginia, where many of our employees live, work and play, and where our company was founded. As a local company with global reach, it is truly an honor to receive this recognition from NVTC, which has played such an instrumental part in the evolution of the region into a vibrant center for technology innovation. We are proud of our contributions to this community.

The final list of 100 firm and 26 executive honorees was selected after careful review by an independent panel of judges.

Marc Butler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Skience, said, "On behalf of our entire organization, we thank NVTC for this honor. We are a company that strives to achieve excellence in all of our collaborations and interactions with stakeholders - our customers, business partners, employees and the communities that support us - and we look forward to continuing our success in the future."

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards ® Silver Stevie ® award for fintech solutions, and was a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 honoree in 2019 and 2020. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

