Skience Continues Expansion Of Leadership Team With Appointment Of Chris Zuczek To Newly Created Role Of Chief Product Officer

HERNDON, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, a leading financial services digital enablement provider and consultancy, today continued the ongoing expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Chris Zuczek to the newly-created role of Chief Product Officer. The addition of the 20-year-plus financial-services veteran follows Skience's appointments of several key executives in sales, operations and product management over the past two years. The move underscores Skience's commitment to product leadership as a key differentiator of its transformational digital solutions.

Reporting to Skience Chief Operating Officer and President Marc Butler, Mr. Zuczek will lead Skience's product management efforts, overseeing the continued development and enhancement of Skience's platform to address emerging industry needs. He is also responsible for implementing strategies to ensure that firms and their users have delightful experiences with Skience's platform and solutions.

Mr. Butler said, "Skience combines excellence in developing seamlessly intuitive technology with the collective wealth management industry expertise of our senior leadership team to solve firms' immediate pain points and the unmet needs of users. Chris Zuczek's career embodies this balance of excellence and experience, which we consider central to our mission. Not only does his track record of financial technology innovation nicely round out the expertise across our management team, but he also possesses the core values critical to our culture. We are thrilled to bring Chris aboard, and on behalf of all our fellow 'Skientists,' I welcome him to our team."

Previously, Mr. Zuczek served as Chief Product Officer at Discovery Data, a New Jersey-based provider of data and analytics solutions for financial services and insurance companies. In this position, he oversaw the conception, design, development and maintenance of software applications, leading the company's software development, service, and product teams. Previously, he served as vice president of product management at Albridge Solutions, the data aggregation and analytics subsidiary of Pershing and BNY Mellon.

Mr. Zuczek concluded, "The need for world-class technology to facilitate efficient, easy-to-navigate workflows has never been greater than during the pandemic, when so much of the wealth management industry workforce shifted to remote work. Skience continues to offer the right solutions and services for this unprecedented moment, while also positioning our clients for success as the country emerges from the pandemic. I am excited to join this highly talented team of wealth management and technology leaders as we deliver product experiences that address firms' and advisors' operational issues while unlocking their growth potential."

In addition to Mr. Butler's appointment last year, Skience, in the last two years, has hired multiple fintech wealth management leaders, including Executive Vice President, Sales Kyle Van Pelt, Senior Vice President, Sales Nick Thacker and Senior Vice President, Product Management Damon Gladman. As part of this organizational expansion, Mr. Gladman will serve as Skience's first Senior Vice President, Product Advocacy.

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions and was a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 honoree in 2019 and 2020. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

Media Contact:Andrew Wang or Joseph KuoHaven Tower Group424 317 4859 or 424 317 4851 awang@haventower.com or jkuo@haventower.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skience-continues-expansion-of-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-chris-zuczek-to-newly-created-role-of-chief-product-officer-301267402.html

SOURCE Skience