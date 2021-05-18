NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska USA Building (USB) announces that Dina L. Clark has joined the company as its first Senior Vice President, Head of Diversity and Inclusion. Clark will be a member of the USB Senior Leadership Team, and will work with USB operational teams and professional service groups to foster an inclusive culture that celebrates differences and drives for greater diversity in our workforce.

Skanska USA Building Names Dina L. Clark as Company's First Senior Vice President, Head of Diversity and Inclusion

"Dina is a passionate champion of equality and advocacy who will be an innovative and persuasive leader guiding change across our organization," said Paul Hewins, president and CEO, Skanska USA Building. "Dina has the skills and attributes to thread our core beliefs, values and aspirations into all levels of the organization, creating a more resilient foundation of diversity and inclusion."

Based in Skanska's Rockville, MD office, Clark will influence and lead change across the enterprise. Working in partnership with local and regional leaders, she will evolve methods and metrics in recruitment, talent management, pipeline development and employee engagement to develop diversity and inclusion training and education programs. She will also leverage data-driven insights, market research, trend analysis and benchmarking to inform USB's diversity and inclusion directions and goals.

"Skanska has made great strides in its inclusion and diversity efforts, but has an appetite to dig deeper, which is what attracted me to the organization," said Dina Clark. "My goal is to make D&I accessible to everyone—I want to plant the seeds and then allow people to grow on their own. D&I isn't something that is led by one person or function, it is something that needs to be embedded in a company's culture to be sustainable. I look forward to the rich, new challenge of continuing to move the needle in the right direction."

Clark joins Skanska from Covestro LLC where she has served as the Head of Diversity and Inclusion for its North American headquarters since 2015. Prior to her role with Covestro, Clark served as the Senior Director of Equity & Advocacy with the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh, as the first Executive Director of the Western Pennsylvania Diversity Initiative (WPDI), and as the Regional Education Project Director for the Anti-Defamation League, serving Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Dina Clark's photo can be found here.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-usa-building-names-dina-l-clark-as-companys-first-senior-vice-president-head-of-diversity-and-inclusion-301294080.html

SOURCE Skanska