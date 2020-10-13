SJW Group Announces That Its Texas Subsidiary Has Filed An Application To Acquire The Clear Water Estates Water System In Canyon Lake, Texas

SJW Group (SJW) - Get Report today announced that its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc., which does business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company, is planning to acquire the Clear Water Estates Water System in Canyon Lake, Texas. The companies have filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas ("PUCT") for approval of the transaction. This will be the first application to the PUCT to request treatment under Texas's new Fair Market Value legislation.

Eric W. Thornburg, chairman, president and CEO of SJW Group, stated, "We are eager to have the customers of Clear Water Estates Water System join Canyon Lake Water Service Company. This transaction, if approved by the PUCT, will grow our company and allow for future growth. Customers will benefit by being served by a strong regional company that also has access to national scale and resources to deliver exceptional service and water quality."

Thomas Hodge, president of SJWTX, stated, "The Clear Water Estates Water System has water resources above and beyond what is needed to meet the water needs of its current customers that can be used for future Clear Water Estates Water System growth and the surrounding Canyon Lake Community." Comal County, Texas, is the second-fastest-growing county in the nation according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Under Texas's new Fair Market Value legislation, a process has been laid out by the PUCT to determine the fair market value of an acquired utility's rate base, which would be used for future rate-making purposes.

This would be a "tuck-in" acquisition, with the Clear Water Estates Water System bordering the Canyon Lake Water Service Company's water system to the north and south. The Clear Water Estates Water System is less than 40 years old. It has no employees and is already being operated under contract by Canyon Lake Water Service Company. The transaction will not affect the rates or service for customers of Canyon Lake Water Service Company or Clear Water Estates.

The PUCT's decision on the application is expected in the first quarter of 2021. If approved by the PUCT, this would become the 13th acquisition by SJWTX since 2006. Over the past 14 years, the company has nearly tripled in size from 6,500 to 19,000 connections and now serves approximately 57,000 people.

About SJWTX dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company

SJWTX, a subsidiary of SJW Group, is a public water utility providing service to approximately 57,000 people through approximately 19,000 service connections in a service area comprising about 246 square miles in Comal, Blanco, Hays and Travis counties; it is located between Austin and San Antonio.

About Clear Water Estates Water System LLC

Clear Water Estates Water System LLC is a public water utility providing water to approximately 660 people through 230 service connections in a service area comprising about 400 acres in Canyon Lake, Texas, in Comal County.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utility based on estimated rate base in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to deliver outstanding service to customers, safeguard the environment and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

