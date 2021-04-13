SJW Group Announces That Its Texas Subsidiary Has Completed The Acquisition Of The Clear Water Estates Water System In Canyon Lake, Texas

SJW Group (SJW) - Get Report today announced that its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc., which does business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company, has completed the acquisition of the Clear Water Estates Water System in Canyon Lake, Texas. The Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved the sale and transfer of all Clear Water Estates facilities to SJWTX on March 1. This was the first application to the PUCT to request treatment under Texas's new Fair Market Value legislation.

Eric W. Thornburg, chairman, president and CEO of SJW Group, stated, "We are pleased to be the first to use the new fair market value process in Texas. We brought on board 230 new customers and valuable water resources to serve current and future customers while adding rate base that reflects market value for future rate-making purposes." Mr. Thornburg added, "While this was a smaller acquisition, it demonstrated that the fair market value process worked as envisioned." The PUCT took the average of three market appraisals when determining the fair market price of approximately $1 million.

Thomas Hodge, president of SJWTX, stated, "We have been serving customers at Clear Water Estates as contract operations and have been eagerly waiting to make them SJWTX customers. The Clear Water Estates Water System has water resources above and beyond what is needed to meet the water needs of the system, and these resources can be used for future growth of our systems." Comal and Hays counties in Texas, which are in SJWTX's service area, are two of the four fastest-growing counties in the nation according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

This is a "tuck-in" acquisition, with the Clear Water Estates Water System bordering the SJWTX's water system to the north and south. The Clear Water Estates Water System is less than 40 years old. It has no employees and has been operated under contract by Canyon Lake Water Service Company. The transaction will not affect the rates or service for customers of Canyon Lake Water Service Company or Clear Water Estates.

This is the 13th acquisition by SJWTX since 2006. Over the past 15 years, the company has more than tripled in size from 6,500 to 20,000 connections, so it now serves approximately 59,000 people.

About SJWTX dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company

SJWTX, a subsidiary of SJW Group, is a public water utility providing service to approximately 59,000 people through approximately 20,000 service connections in a service area comprising about 246 square miles in Comal, Blanco, Hays and Travis counties; it is located between Austin and San Antonio.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utility based on estimated rate base in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to deliver outstanding service to customers, safeguard the environment and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

