FOLSOM NJ, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Contact : Dan Fidell (609) 561-9000 ext. 7027 dfidell@sjindustries.com

Media Contact: Marissa Travaline (609) 561-9000 ext. 4227 mtravaline@sjindustries.com

SJI Announces Change to Virtual Meeting Format for Special Meeting of Shareholders

FOLSOM, NJ, October 7, 2020 - SJI (SJI) - Get Report today announced a format change for its Special Meeting of Shareholders to from a virtual or in-person optional meeting to a virtual-only format.

As SJI responds to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to move the meeting to a full virtual format in order to best protect the health and safety of shareholders, employees and their families. As previously announced, the Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on October 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

To attend the meeting, shareholders will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SJI2020 SM. Note, to participate shareholders will also need their control number, found on their proxy materials. As described in the proxy materials, all SJI shareholders are entitled to join the meeting and submit questions. Only SJI shareholders as of close of business on August 24, 2020, the record date for the Special Meeting, are eligible to vote at the virtual meeting.

For additional information, please refer to the supplemental proxy materials filed today with the SEC.

About SJI SJI (SJI) - Get Report, an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI's regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI's non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

###