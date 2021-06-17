Siyata Mobile Announces Expected Date Of Fourth Quarter 2020 And First Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW ) (" Siyata" or the " Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, expects to release its fourth quarter 2020 and first quarter 2021 financial results on or around Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Following the release, management will host a conference call. Details to follow.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of: SIYATA MOBILE INC.Marc SeelenfreundCEO

Investor Relations (Canada):Kin Communications1-866-684-6730 SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States)CORE IR516-222-2560 SYTA@coreir.com

Sales:Glenn Kennedy, VP SalesSiyata Mobile Inc.416-892-1823 glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

