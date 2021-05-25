Sixty-four Arizona Cambridge International Students Recognized With Prestigious Cambridge International Awards

KINGMAN, Ariz., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge and the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced that 64 high school students from Arizona will receive Cambridge...

KINGMAN, Ariz., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge and the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced that 64 high school students from Arizona will receive Cambridge Scholar Awards. The Cambridge Scholar Awards celebrate high school students who have shown exemplary achievement on Cambridge International exams (IGCSE and Advanced). Cambridge International serves schools across 35 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, as well as schools in over 160 countries.

Cambridge International places students at the center of their education programs. Students studying Cambridge programs develop the higher order thinking skills needed for success in higher education. These include problem solving, critical thinking, independent research, and collaboration. Students in Arizona who demonstrate college readiness on Cambridge exams can also earn the Grand Canyon Diploma.

In addition to demonstrating their hard work, knowledge, and skills, Cambridge exam results are important to students because they can provide opportunities to earn college credit and scholarships. More than 850 U.S. colleges and universities recognize Cambridge courses and examinations, including Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University (NAU), Mesa Community College, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College, to name a few in Arizona. Other institutions throughout the U.S. such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT), Duke University, New York University, University of Virginia and University of Washington, also recognize Cambridge exams for credit and placement. Cambridge students can also use their exam results to gain places at leading universities around the world.

"We congratulate all of our students on their exceptional level of achievement this year. Cambridge International is an international education standard for our students," Margaret Stevenson Smith, M.Ed., Cambridge Coordinator at Kingman Unified School District. "When our students take on the learning opportunities of our Cambridge courses, and receive those exams scores, they gain confidence when they can reflect on their own learning. We are proud to offer the Cambridge program as a learning opportunity at Kingman Unified School District. Our families can be confident that students are getting a world-class educational experience."

"Even in the most challenging of times, student achievement remains high in Arizona. We are confident that the Cambridge curriculum has prepared Arizona students for success," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "The Cambridge curriculum challenges and engages students across achievement levels and we are pleased to see Arizona students having the opportunity to develop their skills. Congratulations to all the students on their success, and to their teachers and families who supported them."

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. Over the past decade, Cambridge Advanced exams in the U.S. have grown by over 200%. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country.

About Cambridge International Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sixty-four-arizona-cambridge-international-students-recognized-with-prestigious-cambridge-international-awards-301298992.html

SOURCE Cambridge International