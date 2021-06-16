HADDONFIELD, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual National Bridal Sale Event (NBSE) takes place July 17-24. Nearly 600 independent, locally-owned bridal retailers including top bridal salons in the United States and Canada will participate in this day meant to offer brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests an unprecedented opportunity for substantial savings (up to 80% off in some salons).

New this year: $3,000 in prizes for five lucky brides who register at Sweepstakes - National Bridal Sale Event

"National Bridal Sale Day, also called Bridal Saturday, is an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores. It is recognized by Chase's Calendar of Events and scheduled annually on the third Saturday in July," says the event's creator, Sue Maslowski, owner of Jay West Bridal in Haddonfield, N.J.

"It also means brides do not have to shop the Internet for price," Maslowski says. "They can walk into any participating bridal salon across the country and in Canada on that day and touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises. And often, they can take the gown home the same day!"

For a list of participating bridal shops, brides can visit Home - National Bridal Sale Event .The site also offers brides a guide to successful shopping for a wedding gown as well as changing features such as the bridal-shop-of-the-month, and designer-of-the-month that brides will find useful year-round. In addition to registering for $3,000 in NBSE Sweepstakes prizes, brides can also download a coupon good toward wedding gown cleaning as well as wedding gown cleaning and preservation at a nearby Certified Wedding Gown Specialist. TM.

Organizations supporting the event are the Association of Wedding Gown Specialists, BelleTheMagazine.com, BridalBoutiques.us, Bridal Guide, BridalMusings.com, Bruce Campbell Marketing, International Bridal Manufacturers Association (IBMA), National Bridal Market Chicago, TheKnot.com, Vow: New World of Bridal Atlanta, Vows Magazine, WeddingChicks,com, and WeddingWire.com.

For more information about how to participate in the event, bridal shops, manufacturers, and sponsors may also contact NBSE at nationalbridalsale@gmail.com.

