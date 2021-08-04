Six Reasons Why EHR Companies Partner With InteliChart For Patient Engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart has a rich history of successfully partnering with EHR companies who selected us for product innovation and development for their patient engagement products. For EHR companies who want to enhance their patient engagement offerings, they need to decide between building those solutions internally or partnering with a proven leader in patient engagement technology. There are six primary reasons our EHR partners point to for selecting InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes® patient engagement platform versus building their own solutions:

EHR companies partner with InteliChart for our patient engagement resources, competencies, innovation and integration.

1) Resources, speed-to-market and cost considerationsPatient engagement is a true domain that is ever growing and requires an abundance of resources. InteliChart provides economic terms with crystal-clear, top-line and bottom-line revenue impact. It requires significant development resources (Product, Analysts, UI/UX, Dev, QA) and time to establish even a basic minimally viable product suite. Sizable costs are also incurred for datacenter and associated technology fees that collectively result in multi-million dollar cloud/hosting budgets annually.

2) Ability to remain focused on their primary product(s)InteliChart gives partners the opportunity to remain devoted to their core competencies rather than diverting attention elsewhere. We preserve their ability to innovate in a manner that resonates most with their existing user base and prospective new users, mitigating client churn and helping them maintain a competitive position.

3) Opportunity optimizationWhile InteliChart's Patient Portal may be an EHR vendor's primary objective, there is also additional opportunity to capitalize on by leveraging the extensive array of engagement solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. We provide our partners with customized licensing solutions catered to meet their end-user needs and deliver unmatched partner profitability. The terms we provide can often emulate an acquisition, without the upfront capital costs for such a transaction, but with the financial economies of scale and capped fees on the backside of an acquisition.

4) Patient engagement expertise and innovationInteliChart is a leader in the patient engagement domain and our focus on innovation within this space makes us a powerful partner. In 2010, InteliChart's Patient Portal put us in the forefront of the patient engagement space. Since then, our Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform has constantly evolved to meet the current needs of today's patients and healthcare consumers, as well as the provider organizations that care for them.

5) Product excellenceInteliChart has delivered superior products by limiting our focus to patient engagement and the provider workflows associated with patient management. We are committed to deliver continuously evolving engagement solutions with an equal commitment to technical excellence in architecture, design, and usability.

6) Commercial API to streamline integration InteliChart's partners access all Healthy Outcomes solutions through a single API integration. We maintain integration with over 35 EHR products including vendors such as Nextech, CompuGroup, Cerner, Harris Computer Corporation, and Office Practicum.

The Holistic Answer for Patient Engagement NeedsPartnering with InteliChart gives EHR companies a holistic answer for their clients' engagement needs while allowing the company to remain focused on their core EHR solution. Learn more here about the resources, competencies, innovation and integration InteliChart brings to a partnership.

About InteliChart InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eVisit.

Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing over 60 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

