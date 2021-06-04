Six Flags To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world's largest regional theme park company, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences: Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference - Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference - Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Webcast starts at 9:55 AM ET

Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference - Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Webcast starts at 1:05 PM ET

Live webcasts are available at investors.sixflags.com. Replays of the webcasts and any presentations used will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

