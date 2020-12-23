Six Flags To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world's largest regional theme park company, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conference: ICR Conference 2021 - Monday, January 11, 2021, 9:30 AM ET Live...

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) - Get Report, the world's largest regional theme park company, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conference:

ICR Conference 2021 - Monday, January 11, 2021, 9:30 AM ET

Live webcasts are available at investors.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

