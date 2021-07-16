Six Flags is rewarding its team members with more cash bonuses! Visit www.sixflags.com/jobs to apply. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is ramping up efforts to reward its team members by offering another cash bonus package.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is ramping up efforts to reward its team members by offering another cash bonus package. Seasonal team members who work through October 31, 2021, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more with a 10% bonus for wages earned from July through September and a 15% bonus for wages earned in October.

"This program is part of our ongoing commitment to reward our employees for their continuous support," said Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Laura Doerre.

To apply for positions, visit www.sixflags.com/jobs for immediate openings.

To receive the bonus, employees must be hired by October 11, 2021, and continuously employed through October 31, 2021, without prior notice of an intention to resign. Offer applies only to U.S., non-union, seasonal positions. Bonus shall be paid on total straight-time and overtime wages earned during the applicable bonus period. Further details are contained in the Six Flags Seasonal Retention Bonus program document.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

