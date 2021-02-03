Sitka Salmon Shares Expands Team To Build Better Seafood System

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitka Salmon Shares , a community supported fishery (CSF) delivering wild Alaska seafood to members across the United States, expands its team in its mission to build a more responsible, transparent, and ethical seafood system. The company brings on Michael Kohan as fisheries science and policy director, Steve Ricci as fisheries and fleet director, and Lauren Mitchell as Sitka fleet manager.

"Against the backdrop of the growing threat of climate change, we are striving to create a more just seafood system that focuses on stability for small-scale fishermen, environmental stewardship and better-tasting fish that our members can trust," said Nic Mink, co-founder, CEO and chief fishmonger at Sitka Salmon Shares. "By expanding our team with these proven leaders in Alaska fisheries, we are investing in the company's commitment to building a values-driven supply chain that benefits fishermen, communities, food systems and our oceans."

The new hires include:

With a deep background in fisheries and wildlife science, Michael Kohan will drive innovation and ensure that the company is responsive to the growing impact of climate change on fisheries in Alaska , working closely with supply chain leadership and the growing fleet of small-boat fishermen-owners. Previously, Kohan served as seafood technical director for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) and as a wildlife biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

will drive innovation and ensure that the company is responsive to the growing impact of climate change on fisheries in , working closely with supply chain leadership and the growing fleet of small-boat fishermen-owners. Previously, Kohan served as seafood technical director for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) and as a wildlife biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. A seasoned policy leader in Alaska , Steve Ricci will actively support the growth of Sitka Salmon Shares' fleet of small-boat fishermen-owners with the goal of improving their livelihoods and well-being. Ricci spent more than a decade serving in the legislative and executive branches of Alaska state government, working with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on key budget, policy and legislation. Formerly a skipper himself, Ricci was previously quota manager for the Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association.

, Steve will actively support the growth of Sitka Salmon Shares' fleet of small-boat fishermen-owners with the goal of improving their livelihoods and well-being. Ricci spent more than a decade serving in the legislative and executive branches of state government, working with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on key budget, policy and legislation. Formerly a skipper himself, Ricci was previously quota manager for the Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association. Taking the mantle of Sitka fleet manager, Lauren Mitchell comes to Sitka Salmon Shares with an extensive maritime background. Mitchell will develop and support the company's expanding fleet to ensure its focus on the highest environmental, social, and quality standards across its supply chain. Previously, Mitchell served as staff member to Alaska Longline Fishermen's Association and as captain and deckhand of the F/V Northwind in Sitka .

About Sitka Salmon SharesSitka Salmon Shares is a community supported fishery delivering traceable, wild-caught Alaska seafood from small-boat fishermen to home cooks across the United States. An innovator in the responsible seafood movement, Sitka Salmon Shares is working to build a more just seafood system from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.sitkasalmonshares.com and stay in touch on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact Leslie Mayer43PR for Sitka Salmon Shares Sitka@43pr.com 831.401.3175

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sitka-salmon-shares-expands-team-to-build-better-seafood-system-301221257.html

SOURCE Sitka Salmon Shares