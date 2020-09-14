SiTime Enables DASAN Network Solutions To Deliver Game-Changing Networking Solutions

SiTime Corporation (SITM) , a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that DASAN Network Solutions, the top provider of networking solutions in Korea, is using SiTime's silicon MEMS timing solutions. DASAN's electronics, such as FTTx OLT/ONT, 5G mobile backhaul and Ethernet switches, as well as access products, offer superior resilience and reliability by using SiTime's MEMS oscillators such as the Elite Platform™.

"DASAN is a premier vendor of networking equipment in Korea and the rest of the world, and has been working with SiTime for many years," said SC Moon, VP of R&D, DASAN Network Solutions. "Our electronics must deliver the highest performance and reliability while working in harsh environments. SiTime's MEMS timing solutions enable us to deliver this benefit to our customers."

"In addition to its strong presence in Korea, DASAN's equipment is deployed worldwide in a variety of environments. Additionally, DASAN's innovative culture pushes the boundaries of equipment performance while operating in harsh conditions," said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. "In all these conditions, SiTime's MEMS timing solutions deliver a game-changing benefit - they offer up to 20 times better performance and 30 times better reliability. We look forward to continue collaborating with DASAN and delivering these benefits for the foreseeable future."

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with high performance, small size, low power, and high reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

About DASAN Network Solutions

DASAN Network Solutions, or DNS, was founded in 2010 in the USA and then spun off from DASAN Networks in April 2015 as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The separation was part of the group's global expansion strategy and aims to provide telecommunication network equipment solutions and services around the globe. The main focus of DNS is threefold: product/technology development, procurement and production of state-of-the-art products and solutions, business development and global sales. For more information, go to: https://dasans.com/in-en/about/company/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005296/en/