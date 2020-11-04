SiteOne Landscape Supply To Participate In Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice...

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) - Get Report, the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020. Management is scheduled to present virtually on Tuesday, November 10, at 12:15 p.m., ET.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

