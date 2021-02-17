Sitel Group® Recognized On The Best Of The Global Outsourcing 100 List By IAOP® For 15th Consecutive Year

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that it has been recognized on the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list produced by IAOP®, the...

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that it has been recognized on the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list produced by IAOP®, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, and published annually by FORTUNE® Custom Projects. This marks the 15th consecutive year that Sitel Group has been recognized as a leading outsourcing service provider and advisor by IAOP.

"Delivering meaningful experiences on behalf of our customers is our No. 1 priority, and we're proud to be recognized as a leader in global outsourcing for the fifteenth year," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Sitel Group. "The challenges of the past 12 months have both accelerated and further highlighted the importance of innovation and evolution in meeting customer needs. We're thrilled to see our ever-evolving solutions continue to be awarded among the top players in the industry."

Sitel Group, which has over 90,000 global employees across 29 countries, brings people, data and technology together to create compelling experiences for customers across industries including healthcare, retail, finance, insurance, telecommunications, travel, hospitality and more. Companies rely on Sitel Group to provide personalized and forward-thinking solutions to stay ahead of customer expectations and drive loyalty, advocacy and confidence.

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Sitel Group should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."

