Sitecore Announces John Gardiner As Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore® , the global leader in digital experience management software, has named John Gardiner its new chief financial officer (CFO), as it extends its leadership position in the end-to-end digital experience space, from content to commerce. Gardiner takes over as CFO effective immediately.

Gardiner brings more than 25 years of financial and strategy experience in high-growth technology businesses, including an extensive history scaling global operations at SaaS-based companies. He joins Sitecore from MedBridge, a developer of patient engagement and clinical education software, where he served as president and chief operating officer (COO). His experience includes serving in roles such as CFO, chief strategy officer (CSO), president, and other leadership positions at ZoomInfo, Citrix Systems, and SirsiDynix, as well as working for some of the world's leading private equity firms including TA Associates, The Carlyle Group, Vista Equity Partners, and Francisco Partners.

"As Sitecore's growth accelerates rapidly, and we transition to a SaaS business, we needed a CFO with a deep track record scaling high-growth SaaS companies," said Tzikakis. "John's experience in both of these areas at other global companies is exactly what we were looking for to strengthen and advance Sitecore's position as a market-leading digital experience company."

Leading global financial operations, Gardiner will help drive further growth for Sitecore's full-breadth of content to commerce technologies. These market-leading digital experience technologies enable companies - including a third of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the S&P Global 100 - to achieve extraordinary digital transformations.

"The momentum building at Sitecore is contagious," said Gardiner. "I'm excited to be joining a company in the mission critical digital experience space, at a time when companies need our technology more than ever. I can't wait to get started."

Today, Sitecore also kicks off its annual Symposium, "Moments That Make Experiences." More information and registration is available here.

