Sitecore Announces 2020 Ultimate Experience Award Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the 2020 Sitecore Ultimate Experience Award recipients. Selected from the 20 winners of the 2020 Sitecore Experience Awards (SEA) announced last month, this year's awards further recognize five brands from around the globe whose digital transformations have elevated the customer experience. The winners are being announced today at the virtual 2020 Sitecore Symposium.

Ultimate Experience Award winners were selected from each of the four 2020 SEA categories - "most impactful human connections in a changing world," "most intelligent content optimization," "best innovation with emerging technologies," and "most sophisticated implementation" - with two winners from "most impactful human connections in a changing world."

The 2020 Ultimate Experience Award recipients are:

"Most Impactful Human Connections in a Changing World": Johns Hopkins Medicine and TBG (The Berndt Group) for delivering timely, accurate coronavirus information online, showcasing expertise and engaging the public in a rapidly changing environment.

and for delivering timely, accurate coronavirus information online, showcasing expertise and engaging the public in a rapidly changing environment. "Most Impactful Human Connections in a Changing World": EPA Victoria and Deloitte Digital for providing a real-time, localized resource for environmental data and information, and becoming a beacon of trust for residents during Australia's 2019 bushfire crisis.

and for providing a real-time, localized resource for environmental data and information, and becoming a beacon of trust for residents during 2019 bushfire crisis. "Most Intelligent Content Optimization": Triumph Motorcycles and Dept for making connections between consumer motivations, content and functionality to build better human connections and personalized content.

and for making connections between consumer motivations, content and functionality to build better human connections and personalized content. "Best Innovation with Emerging Technologies": Soho House and EPAM for improving member experiences and fostering creativity and connections leveraging its website and digital content, heightening digital engagement for a traditionally location-based organization.

and for improving member experiences and fostering creativity and connections leveraging its website and digital content, heightening digital engagement for a traditionally location-based organization. "Most Sophisticated Implementation": Coates Hire and Switchfor swiftly implementing digital transactions and improved hire services and functionality from brick-and-mortar operations, enabling the company to cut costs, expand its customer base and deliver better ROI.

"It means a lot that we've received the Ultimate Experience Award for impactful human connections," said Aaron Watkins, senior director of internet strategy at Johns Hopkins Medicine. "The mission of our internet strategy team is to connect the people of the world with the people of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Digital transformation during the pandemic for us involves making sure our content on symptoms, diagnosis, prevention and wellness is accessible to all through digital channels."

"We're thrilled to receive this honor for our implementation of the Sitecore platform for consumer-facing digital platforms and our new 'Hire Now' app," said Kirsty McKay, group manager, portfolio delivery & digital transformation at Coates Hire. " Coates Hire first implemented Sitecore in 2015 as a customer portal to help with equipment management on project sites. However, as technology demands shifted rapidly, our strategy evolved and it became clear that we needed to leverage all of the capabilities of the Sitecore platform to deliver optimized value and a rich digital experience for our customers."

The 2020 Ultimate Experience Award winners shared firsthand stories of how they shaped impactful customer experiences leveraging the Sitecore platform in an interactive panel with Sitecore CMO Paige O'Neill today at the all-digital Sitecore Symposium 2020: Moments that Make Experiences. For information on how you can register to view on-demand Symposium content, please click here.

"Through the Ultimate Experience Awards, we were looking to further highlight some outstanding digital transformation stories from our roster of 2020 Experience Award winners," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer, Sitecore. "We placed extra emphasis on and chose two winners for the 'most impactful human connections in a changing world' category this year, as we never could have predicted that customers would be faced with challenges of such magnitude as the pandemic and Australian bushfires. However, all five companies demonstrated incredible adaptability, flexibility and empathy, which enabled them to leverage the Sitecore platform to reach and support customers at a time when impactful human experiences and connections are more important than ever before."

