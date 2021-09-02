Sitecore Acquires AI-Powered Digital Search Platform Reflektion

Adds AI and cognitive search processing capabilities to the market's most powerful digital experience platform, and spurs Sitecore's ambitious growth plans with its fourth acquisition this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the acquisition of San Mateo-based Reflektion, an AI-powered digital search platform that understands and predicts patterns, context, and needs in order to convert shoppers into buyers. The combination of Sitecore and Reflektion enables Sitecore to engage, educate, and empower shoppers to make purchase decisions faster - increasing buyer confidence, long-term revenue, and overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The acquisition - a continuation of Sitecore's ongoing $1.2 billion growth plan - will help marketers solve the information overload that is characteristic of traditional search solutions, which leave customers unable to find and select the right product. 93% of all online experiences start with search, making it an integral part of the customer buying journey, and Reflektion elevates search into a conversational, guided experience that provides more personal, accessible, and tailored answers for the customer. Reflektion's platform can be leveraged across all aspects of the Sitecore digital experience platform, from transforming product data into understandable consumer-friendly language to understanding shopper intent, behavior, and product preferences.

"Search is about more than just entering words into a box and hoping for the right results - it is the cornerstone of a digital experience. With Reflektion, a brand can add various types of search including personalized search, preview search, conversational search, and voice search," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO, Sitecore. "This reduces customers' effort and anxiety to find exactly what they need - with more convenience and speed - and leads to increased customer satisfaction with more conversions and revenue. Acquiring Reflektion reinforces Sitecore's position as the leader in digital experience technologies that meets customers in the moment with more relevant, intuitive, and human experiences."

Reflektion includes complementary Commerce, AI and personalization capabilities that, alongside Sitecore's acquisition of Four51, Boxever, and Moosend, offer even more power to seamlessly deliver targeted intelligent, personalized and real-time information across channels.

"Since its inception eight years ago, Reflektion has become recognized for its unique approach to search-product discovery technology. Our technology uses AI to adjust each consumer's digital experience, in the moment, based on diverse data from multiple channels," said Amar Chokhawala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Reflektion. "I am proud of the passionate team at Reflektion who has been successful in bringing our AI-first approach to many site-search deployments for large e-commerce and retailers' websites. With Sitecore, the Reflektion team and customers will be able to continue to leverage the enhancement of digital experiences, leading to continued growth and results for all."

The acquisition is expected to close in September 2021.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

About Reflektion

Reflektion's Digital Commerce Experience Platform for eCommerce and Retail listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real-time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, category and landing pages, and email.

Leading retail brands such as Skechers, Ulta, Reeds, Petco, Ascena and RiteAid rely on Reflektion's platform.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and awarded both the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution by SIIA in 2019, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more relevant and impactful eCommerce experiences.

