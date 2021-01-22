SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) - Get Report ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that its Clarity Mobile Ventures ("CMV") joint venture partnership with Clarity Lab Solutions is teaming up with National Pain Centers, a medical practice with multiple locations in the Chicago area, to bring rapid COVID-19 testing to Chicago area travelers, airport employees, and the public at large.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005069/en/

Site plan and proposed traffic pattern for Chicago testing center. (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 testing site will be located at 1155 E Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018, in close proximity to O'Hare Airport, with various options for travelers, crew, airport workers, and the general public. The site will be overseen by a team including SG Blocks' CMV partnership and will include approximately 100,000 square feet of outdoor parking space for testing and another 100,000 square feet of indoor space which may also be used for vaccination services in the future. This permanent laboratory will allow the site to administer up to 10,000 tests per day. The following tests will be available:

Rapid antigen test

Rapid IgM and IgG spike protein antibody test

Fast PCR test (24 hours)

National Pain Centers' CEO and Medical Director Dr. Jay Joshi commented, "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create elevated risks for travel centers such as Chicago, we are proud to help provide a suite of high quality testing services at a lower cost to travelers and the local population. Our established local network complements SG Blocks' ability to quickly establish operations and laboratory infrastructure in locations where they are needed most."

"While our health and wellness can seem like it's under a bit of duress right now during these challenging times, it's important to offer various testing options to those who need to fly for a range of reasons," Rick Simpson, CEO of Clarity Diagnostics noted. "If we can keep people as safe as possible during travel, we'll have done our jobs. We're proud to now provide COVID-19 testing to the city of Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area."

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Dr. Jay Joshi and his network of local professionals to bring best-in-class testing to the Chicago area. SG Blocks' unique expertise in providing rapidly deployable COVID-19 testing sites will add much-needed testing in the greater Chicago area," said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. "With approximately 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor testing space, we are greatly contributing to the testing infrastructure needed to ensure the safety of travelers and crew at this major transportation hub."

The site will fully open during the week of February 1 st and will offer testing seven days a week, during normal business hours.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About National Pain Centers

National Pain Centers was founded with the belief that all medical services should be delivered with the highest quality standard of care available. National Pain Centers has acquired recognition and respect locally and nationally for their top-tier Interventional Spine and Pain diagnosis and treatment incorporating a multimodal and logical approach with individualized care. Jay Joshi, MD, DABA, DABAPM, FABAPM, the CEO and Medical Director, is a nationally recognized double board certified Anesthesiologist and Interventional Spine and Pain Management physician who has led with pioneering work in PTSD, CRPS, regenerative medicine, anti-counterfeiting, and COVID testing. For more information, visit www.nationalpain.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding plans to deploy a COVID-19 testing site in Des Plaines, IL. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to deploy the COVID-19 testing site in Des Plaines. IL as planned, the Company's ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005069/en/