SITA Acclaimed By Frost & Sullivan For Its Innovation-powered Growth In The Airport Automation Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the airport management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SITA with the 2020 Asia-Pacific Airport Automation Growth Innovation & Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award. Its deep understanding of air transport operations and its expertise in IT enable SITA to provide robust solutions to major APAC markets and more than 2,000 customers worldwide. Flexibility, ease of communication with implementation teams, and deep experience make SITA a reliable and attractive solutions provider to global customers.

The Frost Radar™ analysis serves as a dynamic tracking tool that offers frequent rating and positioning of companies that are leading the industry in growth, innovation, or both. Amongst the leading players in the Asia-Pacific Airport Automation industry - namely ADB Safegate, Collins Aerospace, Daifuku/Scarabee, Easier, Embross, Amadeus/ICM, Materna IPS, RESA, SITA, and Vision-Box; SITA has emerged as the leader in Growth & Innovation in the Frost Radar.

"SITA is a leader in air transport, borders and aircraft technology solutions and a pioneer in Asia-Pacific, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and setting standards in the global air transport industry," said Georgia Edell, Consulting Analyst, Aerospace, Defense & Security. "The company's airport automation efforts incorporate customer feedback to provide the best-fit solutions for airports and passengers. SITA provides comprehensive and future-proof solutions that address almost every core business of air travel, including operational, baggage, and passenger processing to make air travel, smarter, safer, and seamless throughout the passenger journey."

SITA's technology research arm, SITA Lab, works collaboratively with airlines, airports, and technology leaders to develop new technologies in emerging areas such as AI, biometrics, and blockchain. One of SITA Lab's innovations is the concept of using digital twins to incorporate previously disparate information into better actionable insights for airports, automating processes through real-time sensors and feedback gathered around the airport for improved efficiency and safety. SITA Lab also developed a biometric boarding system that uses facial recognition technology for a more seamless passenger journey, commercialized in their SITA Smart Path solution which is in trials or fully operational at major airports globally including deployments in Miami, Beijing and Mumbai.

Sumesh Patel, SITA's President of APAC said: "Automation is more important than ever in this COVID-19 environment to better enable social distancing and passenger flow without compromising processing times. The SITA Smart Path implementation in Beijing Capital International Airport is a great example of this and marks our most comprehensive deployment of next-generation technology to date. It also signposts growing interest from the market to automate and optimize airport operations through smart technology and prepare the region for sustainable future growth. We're pleased that Frost & Sullivan have recognized our efforts in these areas and our impact in the APAC region."

SITA's technological prowess enables it to develop solutions for a range of customers, including airports, airlines, and international agencies. It is expected to adopt various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and increased investments, to continue growing and solidifying its market presence.

"SITA supports a significant number of countries in Asia-Pacific and is committed to enabling all tiers of airports to improve efficiency through airport automation solutions that fit their current needs and allow for adaptability for future needs," noted Edell. "Flexibility and a commitment to innovation allowed SITA to grow and thrive in the complex and ever-changing aviation industry."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice award is bestowed on companies that are market leaders at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

