Sisters Launch FILTER First Program Designed To Change The Way Teens Use Social Media

FILTER First program launches Nationwide. Program aims to equip teens with the tools they need to navigate the world of social media responsibly.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by sisters and co-founders Hallie House and Hannah George, the FILTER First video series and interactive study guide focuses on the acronym, FILTER, which covers six areas that are crucial for achieving a positive experience online: Following, Intentions, LifeStory, Time, Emotions, and Reality.

With 10 children between the two of them, ages 3 to 17, Co-founders Hallie House and Hannah George, found that although there are plenty of resources for parents on the dangers of teens and social media, there was little on the market that actually focused on directly educating the pre-teens and teens, spurred on by this realization FILTER was born.

"Like it or not social media is here to stay and as parents we found that you can restrict their usage, implement all of the suggested parental controls, and monitor their accounts as much as you want, but in the end the teens are the ones behind the screens. We believe it is incredibly important to proactively equip teens with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the world of social media in a positive way, which is why we created FILTER." Co-Founder, Hallie House.

"Studies show that teens using social media are more likely to struggle with depression, anxiety, poor body image and low self-esteem. We hope to stop the problem before it starts by empowering young people to set healthy boundaries and create good habits early. We want to see them gain perspective and self-awareness, and ultimately use social media for its original purpose, to cultivate connections, community and enhance lives and relationships." Co-Founder, Hannah George.

Now available for purchase at www.FilterFirst.org, The FILTER First video series and interactive study guide will provide teens with practical knowledge and easy to use tools or "Filters" aimed at helping them to achieve a healthier, safer, and overall, more positive experience online.

The FILTER First program can be taught one on one with a parent or guardian, in a small group setting with a small group leader, or in a classroom setting with a teacher or guidance counselor facilitating the curriculum.

FILTER First is a Social Media educational program designed to proactively equip young people with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the world of social media in a positive way. FILTER is an acronym that covers the six areas found to be the most crucial for achieving a positive experience online: Following, Intentions, LifeStory, Time, Emotions, and Reality.

About the Founders.With strong backgrounds in non-profit work and start-up companies the combined expertise of co-founder George and House make this sister team and dynamic force to be reckoned with in this new space. George, CPA, and formerly employed at United Way has a heart for young people and does not miss a detail, her passion for FILTER is contagious. House, former owner of ToeBlooms a start-up retail company, and a marketing and sales guru, loves creating strong brands and hopes to make a difference in the lives of young people nationwide.

