Sistas In Sales Announces Keynote Speakers And Sponsors For Virtual Summit 2021

EVP of Global Sales at PayPal and Facebook and Macerich Board Member, Peggy Alford; and VP of Global Partnerships at Google, Bonita C. Stewart to speak.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sistas In Sales (SIS), the leading global organization serving women of color across the sales sector will host its 4th Annual Summit on Thursday, September 16 th and Friday, September 17 th, 2021. The Summit's theme, "Your Power in Preparation," is a call to action to create a 2022 life plan for the personal and professional development of women of color in sales, while raising awareness of unique and immediate career opportunities in this sector.

This two-day event will virtually bring together hundreds of attendees for keynotes, workshops, breakout sessions, and panels led entirely by women of color. In keeping with the SIS tradition, this year's speaker slate includes a dynamic group of thought leaders in business, media, tech, social impact, and wellness.

Virtual Summit 2021 will welcome Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at PayPal, and Facebook and Macerich Board Member as its opening keynote speaker. In addition to PayPal, Alford served in senior executive leadership roles at eBay, Rent.com, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative before her historic election to Facebook's Board as its first Black woman director. Alford's keynote will be in conversation with Caroline Clark, author and former Chief Brand Officer, Women of Power at Black Enterprise. The Summit will also welcome back Bonita C. Stewart, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Google, as its closing keynote speaker. Last year, Stewart shared insights, advice, and wisdom from her illustrious career and book, A Blessing: Women of Color Teaming Up to Lead, Empower, and Thrive (Bookclick 360) with more than 1,500 attendees. Additional summit speakers include SELF Editor-In-Chief Leta Shy; Nationwide Financial Senior Vice President, Retirement Institute, Kristi Martin Rodriguez; ServiceNow Senior Vice President, Global Go-to-Market, Vanessa Smith; DoorDash Vice President, Enterprise Sales & Business Development, Shanna Prevé; and Pinterest Global Head of Sales Solutions, Yaslyn Daniels.

SIS is thrilled to welcome back Condé Nast, Google, and Workday as Presenting Sponsors for Virtual Summit 2021. Other sponsors include Twilio, Attentive, Pinterest, Gong, DoorDash, WarnerMedia, Dataminr, KeepTruckin, Salesforce, Slack, Fairmarkit, Pride Global, Zillow, ServiceNow, Splunk, Oracle, Wunderkind, LinkedIn, Experian, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Sprinklr.

Now in its fourth year, the SIS Summit continues to transform careers through networking, career advancement, and professional mentorship for women of color desiring to excel in sales while serving their communities. Virtual Summit 2021 will approach professional development from the perspective of helping attendees create an ecosystem of success through learning, skill development, community building, and self-care.

"SIS was born from my desire to see women of color WIN," said Chantel George, Founder of Sistas In Sales. "We've made a lot of progress - but the fact remains that only 13% of Fortune 500 senior sales positions are held by women of color, and we only hold 2% of Fortune 500 board seats. These numbers must change - and for us to win, we need access; we need information; we need allyship - and most importantly, we need each other. The SIS Virtual Summit 2021 will provide all this and more to everyone who joins us this September."

About Sistas In Sales, Inc.:Since 2017, Sistas In Sales (SIS) has worked to empower women of color through distinct networking, training, and career opportunities across the sales sector. SIS is the first national organization to serve women of color in professional sales careers with more than 3,500 members across the US. SIS's membership represents a broad range of diverse women in media, software, finance, IT, education, and tech sales - with a focus on sharing knowledge and resources to build community, sisterhood, and empowerment through mastering the sales craft. To learn more, please visit www.sistasinsales.com. Follow SIS on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Slack.

