SIRUI Announces Ground Breaking New 75mm F1.8 1.33x Anamorphic Lens

SIRUI today launches its new 75mm f1.8 1.33x anamorphic lens, giving filmmakers the ability to make telephoto images with an anamorphic look

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating images where the subject really stands out in the frame. This new focal length offers the same characteristic stretched oval bokeh and streaked flares that SIRUI's 1.33x lenses have become famous for. Its anamorphic look combined with the wide f1.8 maximum aperture, 13-blade iris and 1.2m close focus distance offers beautifully blurred backgrounds and excellent foreground separation. The result - stunning portrait shots.

The 75mm f1.8 1.33x lens required the SIRUI optical team to overcome key technical problems with a brand new optical design. It took persistent efforts and considerable investment to make this lens possible.

Made for APS-C sensor cameras, it joins the existing SIRUI lens lineup of 24mm f2.8, 35m f1.8 and 50mm f1.8 1.33x lenses. All four lenses have common aesthetics and handling, and together they form a set which filmmakers can use to tell complete cinematic stories, switching freely between scenes while maintaining common background rendering. Their stunning optical quality coupled with their small size means that they can be used professionally to shoot drama, commercial, weddings or documentary work.

The oval shaped anamorphic elements of the 75mm f1.8 1.33x create a 33% increase in horizontal field of view when compared to a regular spherical lens. This image is then desqueezed in post-production to achieve an anamorphic image with the correct aspect ratio.

Until now, options for affordable anamorphic shooting have been very limited. Traditional anamorphic cinema lenses have cost tens of thousands of dollars, while DIY anamorphic adapters based on optics designed for projection are bulky and have other limitations. Now filmmakers can own a complete four lens set of SIRUI anamorphic lenses for less than the price of a single anamorphic lens from some other manufacturers.

The lens is available in Sony E-mount, Micro Four-thirds mount, Nikon Z-mount, Fujifilm X-mount and Canon EF-M mount. Solidly constructed of metal, it still weighs just 795g/1.75 lbs (in MFT mount) and is between 130.4mm and 134.1mm long depending on the mount chosen. It has a 67mm diameter filter thread and non-rotating lens front that allows for easy attachment of screw-on variable ND filters or polarizers. It has a long 186 degree focus throw for precision focusing.

The SIRUI 75mm F1.8 1.33x Anamorphic Lens is available to pre-order from today on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform at a Super Early Bird price of $669 US. Super Early Bird orders are estimated to ship in early June, 2021. Back us Now Click here.

SIRUI has successfully launched five crowdfunding campaigns on Indiegogo so far, with a total of almost 10,000 backers.

Use SIRUI lenses to truly enhance the artistic appeal of your footage and immerse your audience in an anamorphic world.

