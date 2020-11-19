NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, SiriusXM is the new destination for original, exclusive, and popular podcasts with exclusive new original podcasts from Marvel Entertainment,a slate of SiriusXM original series featuring new shows from popular SiriusXM hosts including Jeff Lewis and Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, influential podcasts from FOX News, and a highly-curated selection of popular podcasts from leading creators and providers including Stitcher, NBC News, CNN, NPR, ViacomCBS, The Wall Street Journal, HBO, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Joel Osteen Ministries, Wondery, Barstool, Westwood One, Crooked Media, TNT, WNYC Studios, Slate, PodcastOne, TED, Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, PRX, Pushkin Industries and many more. Kevin Hart's Laugh out Loud Radio will also roll out a slate of new radio shows and podcasts on SiriusXM beginning in 2021, including Hart's first-ever, solo-hosted podcast.

Starting today, SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can enjoy a unique mix of exclusive, original, and popular podcasts via the SiriusXM mobile app or online at www.siriusxm.com/podcast2020

The launch of SiriusXM's new podcast destination coincides with its latest "Listen Free" campaign, where any non-subscriber in North America can sample SiriusXM's wide variety of audio entertainment with no credit card required - including 300+ channels and hundreds of podcasts - from November 19 to December 1, 2020. For more information, visit www.siriusxm.com/freelisten3

"As the popularity of podcasts continues to expand, we're thrilled to offer our subscribers an amazing selection of podcast entertainment and expand on our unmatched variety of compelling, must-hear programming," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "With exclusive new series from entertainment powerhouses like Marvel and Kevin Hart, SiriusXM originals from some of our most popular hosts, and a curated collection of top shows from leading providers, subscribers now have direct access to our new destination for podcasts without ever leaving the SiriusXM app. And with Stitcher and their catalog of hugely popular original podcasts joining the SiriusXM family, this is just the beginning."

Podcasts now available to SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access include:

Exclusive new original podcasts from Marvel and SiriusXM:

Marvel/Method - A brand-new exclusive weekly SiriusXM podcast where Method Maninterviews celebrity guests including Killer Mike, DMC, and Jemele Hill about life and all things fandom, Marvel comics, music, and more. (premiering today).

Marvel's Declassified - An exclusive nonfiction narrative podcast focusing on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics - as told through a contemporary lens (scheduled to premiere December 8th ).

Marvel's Wastelanders - A new multi-part original scripted series available exclusively on SiriusXM featuring Marvel heroes Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, Old Man Wolverine, and more. (Coming in 2021)

Plus, SiriusXM subscribers are the first to hear other Marvel podcasts, including:

The exclusive Spanish-language version of Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night (scheduled to premiere in December)

This Week in Marvel - Marvel hosts Ryan "Agent M" Penagos, Lorraine Cink , and James Monroe Iglehart share inside access to all the latest Marvel comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond!

Women of Marvel - The Women of Marvel assemble to show how people of all backgrounds are making a powerful and positive impact on Marvel stories.

Marvel's Pull List - Each week, Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Tucker Markus give exclusive previews of all the new Marvel comics that will be available in stores.

Season 3 of Marvel's Voices - Hosted by Angelique Roche , featuring more in-depth conversations with diverse storytellers about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys (scheduled to premiere December 3 rd)

A slate of exclusive new SiriusXM original podcast series including:

Comedian Kevin Hart 's first-ever solo-hosted podcast (coming soon)

Huuuge Fan - Host LaChina Robinson welcomes celebs like Tracy Morgan , Darius Rucker , Ashley Judd , and Dierks Bentley to share their journeys about being rabid fans of their favorite sports teams.

Jeff Lewis Has Issues - The former Flipping Out star and SiriusXM host dives into his personal issues - from relationships to parenting and beyond - with an array of friends and experts.

Digging Up the Past with Christopher Russo - SiriusXM's Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo takes a historical deep-dive into the events and innovations that have shaped the sports landscape, starting with a history of Thanksgiving-day NFL games and how they've become as much of a holiday staple as turkey dinners, featuring Bill Belichick , Earl Campbell , Bill Parcells , Gil Brandt and many others.

Podversaries - A new podcast series that tells the stories behind some of the greatest rivalries in sports history with the people who witnessed them firsthand, including:

Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning - Hear from the two icons themselves and those who played with and against them.

Yankees vs. Red Sox - Rapper/producer Chuck D looks at the history between two of baseball's greatest adversaries.





Michigan vs. Ohio State - Featuring memories from those who played in "The Game," including Desmond Howard , whose famous Heisman pose remains an enduring image from this rivalry.

Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes - Chronicles the defining rivalry between two of the greatest personalities in professional wrestling history

Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon - A close-up of the rivals who represented, and dominated, two different eras of NASCAR.

I Want My 80s Podcast - Each week, original MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood , and Alan Hunter flash back to discuss and give personal insights into the defining moments of the 80s.

Vital Signs - The doctors and staff at NYU Langone Health share moving personal stories from the front lines of the prestigious medical center.

Exit 209 with Storme Warren - The host of SiriusXM's The Highway traces the humble beginnings of country music's biggest stars, starting with hugely popular duo Florida Georgia Line .

Unboxing the 90s with Jim Shearer - The former MTV/VH1 VJ hangs out with the artists and celebs who defined the 90s to unbox the decade's most indelible songs, entertainment, and cultural moments.

Comic-Con Begins: An Oral History of San Diego Comic-Con - A six-part documentary series chronicling the rise of the legendary comic convention from its origins in the early 70s to its impact on modern-day fandom

SiriusXM Comedy Docs - A collection of SiriusXM's best new and archival comedy documentaries launching with Hope on Top: A Mitch Hedberg Oral History, a brand-new two-part special hosted by journalist Julie Seabaugh featuring commentary from comedians including Doug Stanhope and Dave Attell . Additional documentary podcasts from the SiriusXM Comedy vault will celebrate the careers of Robin Williams , Redd Foxx , Joan Rivers , and many more.

The MeidasTouch Show - Following their successful limited run on SiriusXM Progress leading up to the 2020 Election, the three brothers behind MeidasTouch, whose infamous viral videos took on the Trump administration, host a new show amplifying progressive policies and taking the wind out of right-wing talking points.

Makeup to Breakup - Host Julia Cunningham and a rotating cast of journalists and insiders trace the wild, sad, and triumphant stories of the rise and fall of popular music groups, including the White Stripes, Destiny's Child, and Pink Floyd.

Influential podcasts from FOX News Media featuring FOX News Channel's top-rated primetime lineup including The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier , The Story with Martha MacCallum , Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, and FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream

A wide selection of podcasting's best and most popular shows including Pod Save America, My Favorite Murder, Song Exploder, Dr. Death, Call Her Daddy , and Up First from leading creators and providers including NBC News, CNN, NPR, ViacomCBS, The Wall Street Journal, HBO, ESPN, Westwood One, Barstool, Crooked Media, Sports Illustrated, Joel Osteen Ministries, Wondery, TNT, WNYC Studios, Slate, PodcastOne, TED, Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, PRX, Exactly Right, Pushkin Industries,and many more

Over 60 podcasts from across Stitcher's catalog of popular original shows, including Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Freakonomics Radio, Science Rules! With Bill Nye , Office Ladies, and Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Highlights from dozens of SiriusXM shows presented as podcasts featuring popular hosts including Andy Cohen , Hoda Kotb , Coach K, Gayle King , Dan Rather , and more

"Marvel has always told stories to entertain and inspire. And just as Marvel's stories began in the comics and grew into the rich universe we know today, we see audio storytelling as just the beginning of unlimited possibilities for our brand," said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. "Our fans are consuming content more than ever, and now wherever they are, they can explore the Marvel Universe through brand-new and ongoing podcasts that bring Marvel together with the world and people around us, along with exciting new scripted content coming on SiriusXM's platform next year."

Today's launch follows SiriusXM's acquisitions of leading podcast platforms Simplecast and Stitcher, which along with Pandora and AdsWizz establish SiriusXM as the premier full-service platform for podcast creators, publishers, and advertisers.

