SiriusPoint To Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell On March 16

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sid Sankaran, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company"), an international specialty insurance and reinsurance company, will ring The Opening Bell® of the New York Stock Exchange at 9.30am ET on Tuesday March 16, 2021. The event celebrates the formation of the Company and its listing under the NYSE ticker symbol SPNT.

SiriusPoint launched and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, February 26, 2021, with over $3 billion in capital, significant capacity, a global operating platform, and a diversified insurance and reinsurance portfolio.

"I am delighted to be ringing the Opening Bell at the NYSE in this celebration of renewal," said Mr. Sankaran. "SiriusPoint has launched as one of the first key players in the class of 2020. The insurance and reinsurance industry has a history of responding with innovation after any big shock event, and the dislocation caused by the pandemic will spark the kind of change that gives birth to a new chapter in the story of the industry. We believe that SiriusPoint will be at the forefront of that change - a disruptive force driving innovation and progress."

The Bermuda-headquartered Company has been formed from the merger between Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) - Get Report ("Third Point Re"), a specialty reinsurer, and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SG) ("Sirius Group"), a global multi-line insurer and reinsurer.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com

