SiriusPoint Announces Date For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") today announced that it is planning to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13718243. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 25, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.siriuspt.com. The online replay will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

