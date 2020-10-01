Sirius Group Enhances Its Global Business Technology Team; Creates New Global Leadership Structure

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq:SG) ("Sirius Group" or the "Company") today announced that it has enhanced its Global Business Technology (GBT) team through the enhancement and realignment of its global management structure. This expansion will enable the firm to advance innovative solutions for its customers, improve operational efficiencies and further reduce costs and redundancies.

This restructuring is the final phase in Sirius Group's GBT transformation which began in late 2019 when Beth Boucher, Global Chief Information Officer (CIO), was hired to provide strategic IT leadership and direction for Sirius Group and its global business segments with the focus on delivering technology solutions to drive innovation throughout the firm.

"Since Beth joined Sirius Group last fall, she has been leading an initiative to undertake a thorough review of the firm's global business technology capabilities with the goal to maximize innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization," said Kernan (Kip) V. Oberting, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirius Group. "These recent key hires and restructuring within the technology group will pave the way for our global digital transformation initiatives that will further enhance the customer experience."

Below is an overview of the new and enhanced roles:

Mohammad Alibhai (Head of Infrastructure and Operations) - Mohammad is responsible for the adoption and oversight of Managed Services as well as end user enablement and training.

Carlos Alston (Chief Enterprise Architect) - Carlos recently joined Sirius Group and is accountable for defining Enterprise standards, governance and practices for technology architecture and will be responsible for designing the user experience and considering emerging technologies such as Robotics.

David Anderson (Head of Research and Innovation) - David is responsible for creating a platform and ecosystem to incubate Sirius Group's Innovation capabilities while exploring business sponsored Research and Development initiatives.

Miguel Mir (Chief Data Officer, Head of BI&A) - Miguel has assumed an expanded role which includes leveraging data as a corporate asset and developing solutions to serve Enterprise data processing, mining and analytics.

Tim Nash (Chief Information Security Officer) - Tim is now responsible for establishing and maintaining the firm's enterprise security technology strategy and policies which include the integration with the firm's MGUs, Armada and IMG.

Michael Venezia (Head of Technology Transformation) - In his enhanced role, Mike is responsible for leading the strategy and operational effectiveness for the multiyear transformation of the global business technology team.

About Sirius Group

Sirius Group, with $2.4 billion of total capital and roots dating back to 1945, is a global multi-line (re)insurer headquartered in Bermuda with a unique global branch network, including offices in Stockholm, New York and London. Sirius Group's success over the years has come from working with honest, capable partners. Sirius Group provides a fully diversified set of tailored risk products to clients in approximately 150 countries, including health and travel products to consumers through its two managing general underwriters, ArmadaCorp Capital, LLC and International Medical Group. Sirius Group has been publicly traded since November 2018. You can learn more by visiting www.siriusgroup.com.

