Siren Continues To Enhance Executive Team With Addition Of Andrei Marinescu As Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siren, a technology company that has developed a breakthrough remote patient monitoring application using sensor-embedded fabrics, announced today the appointment of Andrei Marinescu as Chief Marketing Officer. Andrei has 20+ years of experience, leading growth marketing at both early-stage startups and $1B+ companies. In this role, he will report directly to Ran Ma, the CEO and co-founder of Siren. His expertise in customer acquisition, user engagement and retention, analytics and brand development will drive top-line growth of the company's first product, an FDA-registered temperature monitoring sock that connects wirelessly to a software application, allowing healthcare practitioners to detect early signs of inflammation in patients at risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers.

Andrei was most recently Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Albert, a fast-growing financial technology company. In this position, he helped scale the company's revenue by 25X over the course of two years. Previously, he was the first CMO at Ring, a home security company acquired by Amazon, and Viddy, a mobile video sharing startup. Prior to these roles, Andrei was the first marketing hire at Hulu, where he helped launch the Hulu Plus subscription service and grow the business to 3 million+ subscribers and a $500 million revenue run rate in 2 years. Andrei also served as a partner at 500 Startups, an early stage venture capital firm and seed accelerator where he championed the firm's investments based in the Los Angeles area.

"I am thrilled to join the Siren team at this pivotal time in the company's commercialization of its first product," noted Andrei. "My background as an investor and operator gives me the context to recognize the enormous potential at Siren. The company's current products not only offer a compelling economic value proposition, they also provide an enormous health benefit to patients and their care providers in managing a serious chronic disease. Furthermore, the platform nature of Siren's technology, both in hardware and software applications, presents a tremendous opportunity to address entirely different disease states and move into adjacent markets."

Ran Ma, CEO and Founder of Siren, commented, "Andrei's background in scaling consumer-based businesses will complement our strong existing core competency in commercializing medical devices. Our technology sits at the unique intersection between medical device, remote patient monitoring, and consumers, and we believe Andrei represents an excellent fit in to help capture the best of both worlds. We have known Andrei for a long time and are confident in his ability to deliver results, accelerate our growth, and optimize our customer acquisition funnel."

About Siren

Siren is a technology company founded in 2015 by Ran Ma, Henk Jan Scholten, and Jie Fu that has developed proprietary technology to embed microsensors into fabric, allowing for the mass production of affordable, washable smart textiles. Siren's products seamlessly integrate into their users' everyday lives while providing real-time biofeedback to patients and their doctors. Siren's first commercial product is an FDA-registered temperature monitoring sock for the early detection of inflammation that leads to diabetic foot ulcers, which costs the health system over $43 billion a year and leads to over 100,000 lower limb amputations annually in the United States. https://siren.care

