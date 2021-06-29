Sipsmith Celebrates Partnership With Wimbledon In The U.S. By Launching Limited Edition Strawberry Smash And Charming Short Film

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipsmith London, the Official Gin Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, today announced the U.S. release of Sipsmith Strawberry Smash, a limited edition gin handcrafted in celebration of partnership between the two British icons and a humorous digital spot released leading up to The Championships.

Capturing the essence of British summer sipping, Sipsmith Strawberry Smash is distilled using real Wimbledon strawberries from the 2020 harvest from Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, England, the exclusive grower for The Championships. In the absence of the tournament last year, these meticulously grown strawberries were instead used to celebrate the partnership between Sipsmith and Wimbledon, creating a first-of-its-kind gin.

"There is no greater representation of British tradition and excellence than the Championships at Wimbledon, and we are so delighted to share this very special, limited edition gin with U.S. sippers," said Sam Galsworthy, Founder at Sipsmith. "While some make lemonade out of lemons, when life handed us strawberries, we made gin."

Jared Brown, Sipsmith Master Distiller, adds: "This year with Sipsmith becoming the Official Gin Partner of Wimbledon, we felt it was quite right to harness the taste of British summertime and use last year's Championships' strawberries to make this year's champion gin. We crafted Sipsmith Strawberry Smash to our standards by layering complementary ruby red strawberries and fresh English mint along with our traditional botanicals used to perfect our London Dry Gin, and we'd like to think we've introduced a new gin that is perfectly balanced, yet subtly sweet - perfect for refreshing, summer cocktails."

To further celebrate its partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon, Sipsmith also proudly releases ' The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin ' - a new creative spot, created in collaboration with Ogilvy UK, featuring the brand's loveable stop-motion character Mr. Swan. The whimsical video adoringly captures the love match between these two iconic British brands: champions of excellence with unrelenting pursuit of greatness, and how they take what they do seriously, but never themselves. The spot is currently airing across Sipsmith social channels, on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/sipsmith ) and Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/sipsmith/ ), for the month surrounding the tournament and will be spotlighted in U.S. markets Boston, Miami and San Francisco.

"We are delighted to welcome Sipsmith to the family of Official Partners of The Championships. Both Wimbledon and Sipsmith are heritage brands with a commitment to excellence and the ambition to share our stories globally. We are thrilled that Sipsmith has chosen to mark its first year as an Official Partner of The Championships with the launch of this celebratory gin, made with traditional Wimbledon strawberries. The anticipation of our passionate Wimbledon fans is building as we begin a return towards normality and we hope The Championships will have an exciting role to play during this summer," said Mick Desmond, Commercial & Media Director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

After lobbying Parliament to overturn a centuries-old law, Sipsmith's founders inspired a remarkable change and in 2009 opened London's first small batch gin distillery in nearly 200 years. Since then, Sipsmith has been credited as the pioneers for the gin revival in the UK - and subsequent global category renaissance. Dedicated to an uncompromising pursuit of quality and craftsmanship in its range of handcrafted gins, Sipsmith comes together in partnership with Wimbledon to bring a taste of their shared commitment to excellence and British tradition to gin and tennis fans alike across the United States.

Sipsmith is the quintessential expression of a classic London Dry Gin and is essential for perfecting the highest quality cocktail serves. This summery twist on the classic style gin is a perfectly balanced, yet subtly sweet gin - best sipped in a Gin & Tonic or Wimbledon Collins.

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash is available nationwide as a limited time offering with a Suggested Retail Price of $29.99 USD - inviting U.S. sippers to experience this uniquely handcrafted gin to perfect your serve this summer.

Tasting Notes

The Nose: Unmistakably juniper forward with a subtle strawberry aroma, followed by light citrus and hints of mint.

Unmistakably juniper forward with a subtle strawberry aroma, followed by light citrus and hints of mint. The Palate: A kiss of strawberry and mint balanced with herbaceous notes of classic London Dry Gin.

A kiss of strawberry and mint balanced with herbaceous notes of classic London Dry Gin. The Finish:Delicate fruitiness and dry juniper mingles to a smooth mint finish.

Sipsmith Wimbledon Collins

Ingredients :2 parts Sipsmith Strawberry Smash1 part lemon juice½ part simple syrupSoda waterStrawberries and a lemon twist for garnish

Method : Combine the Strawberry Smash, lemon juice, and simple syrup in an ice-filled highball or collins glass. Top with soda water and garnish with fresh strawberries and a lemon twist.

This year only, Sipsmith is offering U.S. sippers the exclusive chance to win the champion of all sweepstakes. Enter for the chance to win the ultimate 4-day, 3-night Wimbledon experience in London in 2022, along with a host of gincredible prizes, including weekly draws and regional prizes. For more information and official rules, please visit https://sipsmith.com/us/wimbledon-sweepstakes/ .

About SipsmithPioneers of the gin revival, Sipsmith was London's first copper distillery for nearly two hundred years, on a mission to bring back London Dry Gin to the city where it made its name. Sipsmith combines modern technology with traditional recipes and techniques of yesteryear. All Sipsmith spirits are made by hand and in small batches, driven by the belief that this is the only way to craft spirits of such high quality. Sipsmith opened its distillery doors in 2009 and its London Dry Gin has since won over 30 international awards. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @sipsmith, #sipsmith. For all things sippable, please visit www.sipsmith.com .

Please sip responsibly. Sipsmith® Strawberry Smash Distilled Gin with Natural Flavor, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Sipsmith Distillery London, Chicago IL. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGES: LINK HERE Photo Credit: Sipsmith

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sipsmith-celebrates-partnership-with-wimbledon-in-the-us-by-launching-limited-edition-strawberry-smash-and-charming-short-film-301322578.html

SOURCE Sipsmith