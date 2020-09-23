SIPA 48th Annual Benefit To Honor Filipino American Visionaries And Raise Funds For Major Redevelopment In Historic Filipinotown L.A.

--"Vision for Tomorrow" Benefit to Recognize Comedian Jo Koy and Fil-Am Community Leaders; Presenters Ava DuVernay, H.E.R., Lea Salonga, and More Join in Support of Search to Involve Pilipino Americans and Its Vision to Build New 'HiFi Collective' Mixed-Use Development--

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Filipino American History Month in October, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) announces its 48 th Annual Benefit, "Vision for Tomorrow," a virtual gala on Saturday, October 10, at 5 p.m. PT ( 8 p.m. ET.) The all-star benefit, featuring entertainers such as Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas, Nick Cannon, Josh Dela Cruz, Ava DuVernay, H.E.R., Lea Salonga, and more, aims to raise money for one of the oldest Fil-Am non-profit organizations in the United States, based in Historic Filipinotown. The virtual gala will be hosted by Erin Lim, host of E! News' The Rundown and BingE! Club, and beauty guru and YouTube personality Patrick Starrr.

"The annual benefit is SIPA's most critical fundraiser of the year and typically an in-person event," said Candida Boyette-Clemons, this year's gala co-chair. "But given current rules against large gatherings, SIPA is instead creating a virtual program of stories worth celebrating this year, including notable honorees and powerhouse entertainment to uplift and inspire the entire community."

This year's honorees include celebrated Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy, who will receive the Aliwan Award or "Entertainer of the Year" by acclaimed producer and filmmaker Dan Lin, founder of Rideback, a SIPA supporter whose Rideback Ranch creative campus is based in the heart of Historic Filipinotown.

Commissioner Jessica Caloza, appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti as the first Filipina to serve on the Board of Public Works, overseeing critical services for four million residents in the city of L.A., will be honored as "Civic Servant of the Year." Caloza will receive the Lingkod Bayan Award, to be presented by award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, founder of ARRAY, also a HiFi neighbor and SIPA supporter.

Receiving the honor of "Pinay of the Year" is Anna Marie Cruz, founder of Entrepinayship, a global organization dedicated to empowering Filipinas, and co-founder of the new media platform Entrepinay.com. Cruz will be given the Dawn Mabalon Empowerment Award by Jesse Perez Gonzales, husband of the late activist and historian, along with transgender activist and supermodel Geena Rocero, co-presenter of the award. More honorees and presenters to be announced.

"SIPA has planned an incredible evening of entertainment, as well as dinner options where you can support local Filipino businesses," noted gala co-chair Jessica del Mundo. "Favorites like HiFi Kitchen, LASA, and The Parks' Finest will offer special 'gala meals to go' in Greater Los Angeles, and a list of more Filipino restaurants for orders across the country is on the SIPA gala website. These Filipino-owned small businesses offer delicious food to go, delivery or catering services for everyone dining safely at home as they tune into SIPA's virtual gala on October 10."

Supporting small business is at the heart of SIPA's community efforts. In order to continue its mission, SIPA needs donations now more than ever. Due to the pandemic, SIPA's events and programming have either halted or transitioned online. SIPA is also recovering after the untimely death in June of its beloved executive director John Swing. This year's benefit will raise necessary funds for SIPA's new headquarters and programs at HiFi Collective, located at 3200 W. Temple Street and set to open in spring 2022. HiFi Collective will house the future John Eric Swing Small Business Center, named in honor of Swing, a champion of small business, lost to COVID-19 at the age of 48.

Registration for the virtual gala is free, with viewing available on Facebook, IGTV, YouTube or Twitch. Interested parties can support SIPA today by becoming a sponsor, purchasing dinner or raffle gifts online, or making a tax-deductible donation at https://sipacares.org. More information about SIPA sponsorship opportunities is available through gala co-chairs Candida Boyette-Clemons at candida@sipacares.org or Jessica del Mundo at jessica@sipacares.org.

Since 1972, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the multicultural district of Historic Filipinotown and the greater Filipino American community. As one of the oldest Fil-Am non-profits in the United States, SIPA is widely known as an ambassador of Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles, where it is headquartered and where all are welcome. Led by Fil-Am business and community leaders, SIPA provides youth services and programming, family health and human services, small business counsel, arts and cultural education, events and resources. For press inquiries only, please contact 10storyhouse PR for SIPA at 1-323-741-5600.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sipa-48th-annual-benefit-to-honor-filipino-american-visionaries-and-raise-funds-for-major-redevelopment-in-historic-filipinotown-la-301136771.html

SOURCE Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA)