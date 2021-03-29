Sip In Style With The Charli X Dunkin' Merch Collection

Dunkin' and social media megastar Charli D'Amelio take their relationship to another level with limited-edition merch inspired by their most recent drink collab, the Charli Cold Foam

CANTON, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' and social media megastar Charli D'Amelio first made their long-brewing relationship official last year when Charli's go-to Dunkin' Cold Brew order was officially named "The Charli." Their mutual love was taken to yet another level a few weeks ago with the remixed Charli Cold Foam. Now, Dunkin' and Charli are taking things one step further for fans with limited-edition Charli x Dunkin' merch, dropping exclusively on ShopDunkin.com on Tuesday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The first-ever Charli x Dunkin' merch collection makes it easy to sip the new Charli Cold Foam in style, with fun and fashionable items for fans to show the world their Dunkin' love runs as deep as Charli's, including:

The Dunkin' Onesie is back and as comfy as ever. This highly-coveted Dunkin' merch item and one of Charli's go-to lounge outfits is a famous fan favorite that's sure to sell out fast.

is back and as comfy as ever. This highly-coveted Dunkin' merch item and one of Charli's go-to lounge outfits is a famous fan favorite that's sure to sell out fast. The Charli x Dunkin' Sparkle Tumbler is blinged-out to add some extra sparkle to your sip and give your daily Dunkin' drink a serious glow-up.

is blinged-out to add some extra sparkle to your sip and give your daily Dunkin' drink a serious glow-up. The Charli x Dunkin' Puffer iPhone Case dials up the fun by bringing Sweet Cold Foam inspired fashion to your phone.

dials up the fun by bringing Sweet Cold Foam inspired fashion to your phone. The Charli x Dunkin' Oversized Scrunchie Set lets anyone rock a Dunkin'-ized low ponytail just like Charli.

lets anyone rock a Dunkin'-ized low ponytail just like Charli. Charli x Dunkin' Shoelaces bring a pop of color to any Dunkin' run or TikTok dance.

bring a pop of color to any Dunkin' run or TikTok dance. The Charli x Dunkin' Pom Pom Keychain will show everyone that Dunkin' is the key to your heart.

will show everyone that Dunkin' is the key to your heart. The Limited-Edition Charli x Dunkin' Cold Brew Tap is the perfect collector's item for Charli fans who love Dunkin' Cold Brew as much as she does.

The limited-edition Charli x Dunkin' merch collection will be available while supplies last.

"Our fans can't get enough of the genuine love between Charli and Dunkin', so creating the Charli x Dunkin' merch collection felt like the perfect next step in our relationship. This collection is our way of sprinkling more Charli and Dunkin' love onto our fans," said Kemma Kefalas, Brand Engagement Manager at Dunkin'. "We worked hand in hand with Charli to bring her signature look into each accessory so our fans can sip their Charli Cold Foam in style this spring."

Dunkin', TikTok's most followed quick service restaurant brand, teamed up with Charli, TikTok's most followed star, to introduce the Charli Cold Foam in February. This exciting remix of her famous Dunkin' order - a Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel - now adds Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top. Dunkin's creamy new Sweet Cold Foam features vanilla-forward flavor to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin's rich Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the beverage as it's sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture.

About Dunkin'Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

