SIOR Snapshot Sentiment Report Shows Highest Market Confidence On Record

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summertime emerges, so have businesses and economies, report members of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier organization for industrial and office commercial real estate professionals. The second quarter SIOR Snapshot Sentiment Report provides member feedback on the performance of transactions and the current state and future predictions of the market. SIORs say commercial real estate (CRE) is rebounding at a record pace, with the office sector finally making its comeback.

Market confidence grew to its highest on record, at 7.6 (out of 10).

The largest increase was seen in the office sector, rising from 5.9 in Q1 to 6.7 in Q2.

Industrial confidence remained steady at 8.0.

On-schedule deals have also reached their highest levels in a year, with office being the primary growth factor.

79% of transactions are on schedule, a nearly 150% increase since Q2 2020 (32%).

77% of office transactions are on schedule, a 175% increase from last year when only 28% were progressing.

On-time industrial transactions slightly dipped but remained strong at 80% in Q2.

Overall leasing activity rose to its highest level in more than five years, with 72% of SIORs reporting more leasing. This was a 16% increase from Q1 (62%).

Office brokers accounted for the main increase, with 68% reporting higher leasing activity, up from 38% in Q1.

Industrial office leasing saw little change with 74% still noting higher activity.

"The results speak for themselves - while each sector tells a slightly different story, commercial real estate looks more and more resilient," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "This report shows the quantitative results behind the world's top brokers who weathered the pandemic storm and dug in their heels to grow and deliver innovative results to their clients, no matter what the situation."

The full report can be found on SIOR's Thought Leadership page.

About SIOR ( www.sior.com )

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation and adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. There are more than 3,400 SIOR members in 42 countries. www.sior.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sior-snapshot-sentiment-report-shows-highest-market-confidence-on-record-301338767.html

SOURCE Society of Industrial and Office Realtors