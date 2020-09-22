SiO2 And Canadian Government Enter Into Agreement For Supply Of Hybrid Vials And Syringes For COVID-19 Vaccines

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiO2, an advanced materials science company, and the government of Canada have entered into a supply agreement for hybrid vials and syringes. The hybrid vials and syringes are a fusion of a plastic polymer exterior shell with a glass-like barrier coating on the inside. Both vials and syringes have been tested in cold temperature storage situations and are compatible down to -80 degrees Celsius. The vials and syringes will be filled in Canada and have been selected due to the flexibility and performance across a wide degree of thermal and supply chain situations.

"The Canadian government has signed two contracts with SiO2 for syringes and vials for use in filling vaccines," said The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada. " The vials we are receiving from SiO2 are anticipated to provide filling for up to 80 million doses. These contracts will prove essential for efficiently distributing and administering a vaccine when the time comes."

SiO2 will manufacture and deliver 10mL vials and 1mL syringes to the Canadian government starting in October 2020.

"SiO2 is honored to be part of the COVID-19 response for Canada," said Lawrence Ganti, President and Chief Business Officer of SiO2. "We understand the urgency and importance of this effort. The unique qualities of SiO2's technology are well-placed to meet the demands of sensitive COVID-19 vaccines. "

Managed by the same family for more than 100 years, SiO2 Materials Science is a privately owned U.S. advanced materials science corporation introducing breakthrough disruptive technology. The company is located in Auburn, Alabama. The company has deep partnerships with leading professors at the foremost research universities such as University of California, University of Chicago, MIT, and CalTech. For more information, visit www.sio2ms.com.

