Sinovac Announced Buildup Of Two Billion Annual Capacity Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac" or the "Company") (SVA) - Get Report, a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that the third production line of CoronaVac®, its COVID-19 vaccine, was completed and put into commercial production. Including this new production line, Sinovac's annual capacity of CoronaVac® has reached 2 billion doses. At this time, over 200 million doses of CoronaVac have been delivered to over 20 countries, including China. It is estimated that over 100 million doses of CoronaVac have been administered during the vaccination rollout in different countries. The safety and effectiveness of CoronaVac® has been proven gradually along with the rollout of the vaccination around the world.

In the capacity expansion process, Sinovac adhered to the most stringent requirements and did not sacrifice quality for speed and expansion. The new production line has been inspected by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in compliance with quality specifications.

Thus far, Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use approval (EUA), or conditional marketing authorization, by over 30 countries. The facility and quality management system of CoronaVac has been inspected by China, Brazil, Indonesia, Chile, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the World Health Organization ("WHO"). The large-scale production of hundreds of batches of COVID-19 vaccine proved that the vaccine production process is controllable and the quality is reliable.

Sinovac will continue to promote the production, supply, and various research studies of CoronaVac®, in order to ensure quality and safety, strive to meet the pandemic prevention and control needs, and make positive contributions to the availability and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine on a global basis.

About SinovacSinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Sinovac's product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide ("PPV"), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella vaccine and mumps. Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been granted emergency use approval or conditional marketing authorization by over 30 countries or region worldwide. Healive, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company, has passed the assessment under WHO prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by Sinovac against hand foot and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2009, Sinovac was the first company worldwide to receive approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the government stockpiling program. The Company is developing a number of new products including a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine and combined vaccines. Sinovac primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The Company is seeking market authorization of its products in over 30 countries outside of China. For more information please see the Company's website at www.sinovac.com.

