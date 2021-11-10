Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) Makes $15 Million Investment In Transphorm As Part Of A New Strategic Partnership

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, and Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. (SAS) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 5483.TWO), a total green energy solution provider and the parent company to GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 6488.TWO), one of the top three largest silicon wafer manufacturers in the world, announced today the beginning of a strategic partnership to expand the companies' supply chain in the fast-growing GaN market. SAS and GWC have a combined market capitalization of more than US $16 Billion. (based on Nov-9 stock price)

In addition, SAS has made a US$15 Million equity investment into Transphorm, which includes its initial $5 Million investment in Transphorm in August. The investment was through a private placement of Transphorm's common stock at $5.00 per share.

Through the new strategic partnership, Transphorm plans to significantly enhance the supply chain for GaN epiwafers. The deal includes GWC becoming Transphorm's manufacturing partner and supplier, captive for Transphorm's GaN epiwafers, a move that will augment Transphorm's internal capacity. Additionally, SAS will become a distributor for select Transphorm epiwafer products as well as power products, that will boost the growth of Transphorm's GaN product sales.

Commenting on the announcement, Doris Hsu, Chairwoman and CEO, SAS/GWC stated, "We are excited to become shareholders of Transphorm as we begin our new GaN strategic partnership. Transphorm is a proven GaN power and epi products leader with vertically integrated manufacturing and one of the strongest GaN power IP portfolios in the world. Our strategic partnership will enable Transphorm to scale at a faster pace." Ms. Hsu continued, "The GaN power and RF markets represent a multi-billion-dollar opportunity with fast growing segments including fast chargers and adapters, server-storage-networking power, renewable energy and industrial power, electric vehicles as well as RF GaN electronic devices for 5G and variety of communication/infrastructure applications."

Primit Parikh, Co-founder and President of Transphorm, commented, "Transphorm is thrilled to partner with SAS/GWC, a recognized global leader in green energy and wafer manufacturing. This partnership will allow for our rapid expansion in the GaN market, with a multi-year growth plan to scale GaN epi-wafer manufacturing for Transphorm, while protecting our intellectual property. It will provide Transphorm's customers - from compact high-speed fast charger to efficient higher power electric vehicles - the security of supply, multiple locations (including our core US manufacturing), and rapid expansion capability. SAS' investment in Transphorm is a testament to our leading position in the fast-growing GaN market and brings the total of new equity capital raised recently by Transphorm to $33 million."

About Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. & GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, SAS is a green energy total solution provider with vertical integration in solar industry, from cell, module, power plant and O&M (Operation & Maintenance). Its semiconductor subsidiary, GlobalWafers is one of the top three largest silicon wafer manufacturers in the world. Specializing in silicon wafer manufacturing, product applications extend through power management, automotive, IT and MEMS. Both are listed on the Taipei Exchange. For more information, please visit www.saswafer.com for SAS and www.sas-globalwafers.com for GWC.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. Transphorm's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support.

TGAN Technology Enabling the Market

Transphorm's patented GaN platform differs from competitive solutions in ways that are crucial to power conversion application performance requirements - from 45-Watt fast chargers/adapters to 1-4 kW gaming, datacenter server and crypto mining power supplies to higher power industrial, UPS, and automotive converter/inverter applications. Transphorm is one of the few high voltage GaN manufacturers that is vertically integrated, thereby controlling the innovation and advancement of the FET design itself, the epitaxial starting material, and the manufacturing process. This has led to:

Growing adoption in lower power adapters and fast chargers.

Leadership in Higher power products including Gaming, Servers, Crypto mining and Industrial/Energy applications.

Best-in-class Quality + Reliability with high volume reproducibility.

A second business vertical for RF GaN epi-wafers. Strong manufacturing footprint with its asset-lite vertically integrated model.

Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Transphorm's expectations that the strategic partnership will boost the growth of Transphorm's GaN product sales and allow Transphorm to significantly enhance the supply chain for GaN epiwafers. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to Transphorm's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of Transphorm to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in Transphorm's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, Transphorm undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005563/en/