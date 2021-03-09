Singleton Reynolds Appoints John Singleton As Chair And Mark Stacey And Bruce Reynolds As Managing Partners

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Management Committee of Singleton Urquhart Reynolds Vogel LLP (Singleton Reynolds) announced today that John Singleton, Q.C. will be promoted to Chair of the firm, and Mark Stacey and Bruce Reynolds will assume the roles of Managing Partners.

John Singleton, Q.C., is a principal legal figure in the country's construction industry, having played key roles in major development across Western Canada. He founded the firm in 1982 with the vision of creating a practice that would stand out for its expertise in construction and infrastructure law. Today, the firm serves clients across the country and is recognized internationally for its knowledge and insights.

In his new role as Chair, John will continue to practice law full-time, mentor associates and partners, and also provide focus, vision and strategic direction to the management of the firm.

Mark Stacey is Co-chair of the firm's Commercial and Business Litigation Practice Group and a member of the Management Committee. An experienced litigator and solicitor, he has acted for businesses in a wide range of industries, including transportation, construction and manufacturing, restaurant and food services, professional services and retail sales. He has also been at the helm of the firm's mentorship and succession planning programs.

Bruce Reynolds has earned a stellar reputation in the construction industry for settling disputes and drafting and negotiating contracts. He is also a member of the Management Committee, and Chair of the International Construction Projects Group. Bruce and Sharon Vogel recently opened the firm's successful Toronto office, expanding the firm's footprint in the construction industry nationwide.

"The Management Committee has selected strong leaders with proven track records to work along side me to lead our firm into the future with a continued commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients." said John Singleton, Singleton Reynolds' new Chair.

John, Mark and Bruce are working together to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

About Singleton Urquhart Reynolds Vogel LLP

Singleton Reynolds is a preeminent Canadian construction and infrastructure law firm. Our peers and clients recognize our lawyers as the best in the construction industry as well as in commercial litigation, corporate commercial law, insurance, workplace law, business immigration, and commercial real estate. For forty years Singleton Reynolds has focused on finding solutions to complex legal problems, and providing service excellence in both approach and execution.

SOURCE Singleton Reynolds