SinglePoint To Present At The Virtual Investor 'Ask The CEO' Event

PHOENIX, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC PINK: SINGD) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint will participate in the Virtual Investor 'Ask the CEO' event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

As part of the virtual event, Mr. Ralston will provide a brief presentation, followed by approximately 20 minutes of an interactive Q&A session. This 'Ask the CEO' event is intended to provide retail investors access to ask their questions directly to Mr. Ralston.

Questions can be typed in live during the event or pre-submitted through the event website at virtualinvestorco.com. Mr. Ralston will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

To register and participate during the SinglePoint 'Ask the CEO' session, please click here.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website ( www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

