SinglePoint Secures $2,000,000 In Accretive Financing To Drive Recent Acquisitions Growth

PHOENIX, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, closes a transaction for an aggregate of $2,000,000 in preferred stock, that has a fixed price at which it converts into shares of common stock. The terms and conditions of the preferred stock can be accessed via the Company's latest U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission filings. The Class D preferred subscriptions, executed with GHS Investments, LLC, allows the Company to access additional equity capital from GHS via this equity structure.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for sales and marketing initiatives for the Company's recently acquired leading solar lead provider, Energy Wyze, and exclusive distributor of an industrial grade, American-made, high-proficiency energy-efficient air purification technology Box PureAir.

"GHS Investments has been a true partner in looking at the long-term growth of the Company and working to achieve those goals through financing. We are pleased to continue our work with them as we build momentum and propel the Company forward. This is another step in the right direction for SinglePoint to solidify operations, improve the balance sheet and continue towards the overall goal of up-listing to a national exchange," adds Wil Ralston President of SinglePoint

Mr. Ralston also added an update on the Company's recent subsidiaries, "As schools look to reopen, the need for clean air in the classroom has become the leading priority. Just this week the ESSER II funds have been assigned in many states and schools will be able to begin to take action and purchase the necessary equipment to meet the established guidance. Box Pure Air has submitted bids in schools throughout the nation and we hope that new orders will start to be completed soon and inventory will begin shipping. This funding will help drive the Company's goals through adding additional sales support functions among other opportunities that with capital can be acted upon."

In addition to Box Pure Air, SinglePoint will be able to drive new lead acquisition through its recent acquisition of Energy Wyze. The Company will now have additional working capital to drive more leads to its existing customers.

"We have accomplished a lot in the last year, from acquisition to debt repayment, which has strengthened the Company as a whole. This capital raise is the culmination of all the work we have put in to setting up the Company for long term success. With the clean-up of debt and hopefully reaching operational profitability soon within our existing business units we will be able to simply focus on growing shareholder value," concluded Mr. Ralston.

