Single Grain Welcomes New CEO Alex Flores To Leading Digital Agency

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Grain, the leading performance marketing agency for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, has announced that Alex Flores has joined the team as the new CEO.

Alex will take over the position from Eric Siu, who transitions to Chair of Single Grain after having bought the failing business seven years ago and transforming it into a multi-million dollar digital marketing agency. A prolific entrepreneur, investor and podcaster, Eric is confident about handing the reins over to Alex to take the company's impressive growth to the next level.

Alex brings 20+ years of technology, digital communications, media and public affairs experience to Single Grain, and will be able to provide the company with an even greater depth of experience across a wide range of brands and industries.

"I am so excited to join the Single Grain team. As I progressed through each step of the interview process, meeting members of the team and learning more about the agency, I quickly moved from being interested to 'I have to work here; these people and this agency are what's next in the agency space.'" ~Alex Flores

These are just a few highlights of his illustrious career:

7 years with Sapient, a leading, global digital transformation and marketing services firm, in New York City and Los Angeles as Director of Client Services and Group VP, Managing Partner.

and as Director of Client Services and Group VP, Managing Partner. Head of Digital and VP Communications for a leading Public Affairs/PR firm in NYC/ Washington DC managing digital influence, reputation and persuasion campaigns on behalf of political clients and social change initiatives.

managing digital influence, reputation and persuasion campaigns on behalf of political clients and social change initiatives. Worked with, and led, world-class teams delivering on Fortune 500 accounts in the financial services, automotive and consumer industries. He has delivered services for brands like JP MorganChase, Ferrari, Honda and the global drinks giant Diageo on the launches of Smirnoff Ice and Ciroc vodka.

Single Grain achieves success for their clients because they are a team-first company filled with smart, passionate people who love what they do - and Alex Flores is a perfect fit.

About Single Grain

Single Grain is a Los Angeles-based digital marketing agency with a dedicated focus on driving persistent growth for remarkable companies. The agency offers a broad range of services for SaaS and traditional organizations, including SEO, PPC management, content marketing, Amazon and YouTube advertising, and conversion rate optimization. They work with companies from Series A start-ups to tech giants and enterprises, such as Salesforce, Uber and Amazon.

