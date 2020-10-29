Single-Gate Logic Devices From Diodes Incorporated Target Automotive Applications Including Infotainment And ADAS

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced new additions to its expanding portfolio of automotive-compliant logic devices. The 74AHC1GxxQ (standard CMOS) and 74AHCT1GxxQ (TTL compatible) devices are AEC-Q100 grade 1 qualified, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and are PPAP capable.

Single-gate logic is used extensively in automotive systems, wherever a signal needs to be gated, buffered or inverted. The new devices offer 2-input single-gate solutions for AND, OR, XOR, NAND, and NOR gates as well as inverters and buffers. The inverters are available with and without Schmitt trigger inputs while the buffers have 3-state outputs with active-high or active-low output enable.

The CMOS compatible 74AHC1GxxQ devices operate from a supply voltage of between 2.0V and 5.5V, while the TTL compatible 7A4HCT1GxxQ devices operate from a supply voltage of between 4.5V and 5.5V. Propagation delays are typically between 4.5ns for the CMOS Inverter (74AHC1G04QSE-7) and 5.9ns for the TTL compatible Schmitt Trigger Inverter (74AHCT1G14QSE-7).

The 74AHC1GxxQ and 74AHCT1GxxQ join Diodes' growing portfolio of automotive "1G" logic devices - including its 74LVC1GxxQ family - making logic products the largest category of AEC-Q100 qualified products available from Diodes. Diodes, for highest reliability, has chosen to use die dedicated to automotive-compliant devices, removing circuitry under the bond pad and using gold bond wires.

The 74AHC1GxxQ, 74AHCT1GxxQ and 74LVC1GxxQ families are available now in both SOT25 and SOT353 packages, priced as $0.045 in 1000 piece quantities.

