Single And Safe: M14 Industries Dating Platform Adds RealMe™ Integration To Bolster Trust And Safety Between Singles

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealMe™, an online reputation platform answering the call for greater trust, transparency, and safety within online dating apps, announced today a new partnership with M14 Industries, a platform empowering anyone to develop their own dating app. As growing concern over harassment, scams, and violence related to dating apps mounts, RealMe offers online dating platforms an immediate, easy integration that allows daters to access verified profiles and important background information and reputation details of potential partners, right now.

Romance scams are up by 50% since 2019, according to new data released by the FTC. A report from FTI Consulting and RealMe recently proved just how rampant fraudulent dating profiles may be:

27% of Americans have been defrauded out of money by a person with a misleading or fraudulent profile

61% of Generation Z members and 52% of millennials have been reportedly been "tricked" by an online dating profile

More than 50% of Americans believe in distorting reality in order to look better online

98% of Americans polled want the ability to access more background information on the people they meet online

Answering the urgent need for improved safety, security, and transparency within digital dating platforms, RealMe's integration delivers visibility into over 275 million verified Reputation Profiles containing criminal and court records, lawsuits, sex offender status, social profile details, personal reviews, and more.

By June 2021, users of the popular Bristlr app, which creates connections between beard-lovers and beard-wearers, will be the first of M14 Industries' apps to give daters the ability to verify profiles and access important background information and reputation details of potential partners on the app via RealMe.

"We are honored to have M14 Industries join in our commitment to building a safer and more trustworthy environment for members of dating apps and sites," says Jeff Tinsley, founder and CEO of RealMe. "Since the pandemic, more people than ever are dating online. Unfortunately, there has also been an equally sharp increase in online dating fraud and scams. RealMe provides dating app users greater peace of mind by sharing the truth about the people they are engaging with online."

M14 Industries helps visionaries bring their dating app ideas to launch by tackling the coding and software engineering end of app development. The platform has given way to a bevy of popular dating apps, including Bristlr, TBC (Tattoos Beards Cocktails), Lawyr and more.

To learn more about M14 and its apps, please visit https://m14.industries.

To learn more about integrating RealMe into your dating platform today, visit https://therealme.com/dating.

Source: FTI Consulting (May 2020) — Surveyed 3,303 US general population respondents weighted on age, gender, location and 2016 Presidential vote

Media Contact: jessica@tylerbarnettpr.com

About RealMeRealMe is an online reputation platform dedicated to cultivating safety and trust online. Building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet. RealMe's integration empowers users with trustworthy reputation and background information, profile verification through instant access to more than 275 million verified Reputation Profiles. RealMe's platform uses public records to source background information that can include criminal, financial and legal records, sex offender status, personal reviews and more to make online interactions and transactions safer, while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation. For more information, please visit www.therealme.com/dating

About M14 IndustriesWe power dating apps. M14 Industries provide anyone or any company the ability to make their own dating apps, with no hassle and a transparent pricing model. We made Bristlr. More information at http://m14.industries

About BristlrPart social network, part dating service, Bristlr has become the world's favorite beard-centric app. Started as something of a joke in 2014, Bristlr has now created more than half a million connections between those with beards, and those who want to stroke them. The app has grown into a fully-fledged and feature-rich dating service used in more than 100 cities around the world. Bristlr is available on the web at bristlr.com, and as a free Android and iOS app.

Related Images realme.png RealMe

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/single-and-safe-m14-industries-dating-platform-adds-realme-integration-to-bolster-trust-and-safety-between-singles-301280471.html

SOURCE RealMe