Singing Machine To Reschedule Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that it will reschedule its earnings call and release of its second quarter earnings report from Monday, November 15, 2021 to pre-market opening on Monday, November 29, 2021. The same day Management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Dial-in number: (866) 342-8591Conference ID: SMDM

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

Singing Machine ® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company's products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:Brendan Hopkins(407) 645-5295 investors@singingmachine.com www.singingmachine.com www.singingmachine.com/investors

