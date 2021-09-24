Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021-2027 - Align And Enhance Hyperscale Capabilities To Monetize Rising Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore is a leading data center colocation services market in the Asia-Pacific region.

With increasing digital transformation, favorable government policies, and a business-friendly market, the market is expected to maintain robust growth. Enterprises are shifting their focus toward disruptive technologies and 5G implementations to boost colocation demand, ultimately stimulating the need for hyperscale colocation services.

Singapore's strong connectivity infrastructure and high internet penetration enhance its attractiveness as a data center hub in Asia-Pacific. The global cloud vendors strengthening their infrastructure and availability in Singapore are Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

Despite the enormous growth opportunities, the market does face several restraints, such as the dearth of real estate availability, power supply challenges for data center providers, and rising competition from other data center locations in Southeast Asia.

Key companies covered:

Equinix

Digital Realty

ST Telemedia GDC

Keppel Data Centres

Key Features

Emergence of energy-efficient and sustainable data centers

Government efforts to address land availability and power restraints

Innovations in data center designs, namely floating and vertical data centers to tackle land and power challenges

Focus on designing and building hyperscale data centers

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size and revenue forecast (2020-2027)?

What are the growth drivers and restraints shaping the market's future in Singapore ?

? Who are the leading market participants and their latest developments?

What is the market share of key participants (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand)?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Data Center Colocation Services Market Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics

Data Center Market Ecosystem

3. Recent Developments and Highlights

Data Center Developments and Highlights

4. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

5. Market Trends

6. Location Analysis

Important Data Center Locations

Location Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

Main Service Providers

8. Demand Analysis by Segments

Demand Analysis

9. Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Adoption of Disruptive Technologies and 5G Implementation Will Boost Data Center Retail Colocation Demand

Growth Opportunity 2 - Align and Enhance Hyperscale Capabilities to Monetize Rising Demand

