Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Business And Investment Opportunities To 2028

The "Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Singapore, the growing adoption of deferred payment services in times of the global pandemic is evident from the substantial increase in transaction volume, sales value, merchant growth, and consumer growth experienced by Hoolah, the Singapore-based BNPL provider. According to Hoolah, the BNPL service experienced more than 1,500% growth in transactions, over 800% increase in sales value, and more than 400% merchant and consumer growth during the pandemic.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 51.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 560.9 million in 2021. The e-commerce market is also a significant factor for the growth of the deferred payment industry in the country. However, the BNPL industry accounts for a small percentage of the total value of the e-commerce market in Singapore.

Homegrown BNPL solution, Rely, was the first deferred payment service in Singapore in 2017. Since then, several other BNPL solutions such as Hoolah, Atome, OctiFi, Pace, and Grab have entered the BNPL segment in Singapore. The publisher expects the BNPL transactions to increase substantially in the online e-commerce market over Singapore's next four to eight quarters.

In Singapore, FinTech firms are partnering with BNPL companies to support merchant partners. As more and more consumers adopt the flexible payment solution, the demand for BNPL payment options is also increasing among offline and online retailers. Consequently, FinTech firms are partnering with BNPL providers to allow their merchant partners to offer BNPL payment options to their customers. For instance,

In April 2021, Fomo Pay, the mobile payment processing solution, entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based BNPL startup, Atome. Under the collaboration, Fomo Pay will be offering BNPL services to its offline and online retail partners in Singapore and across Asia. The strategic partnership between Fomo Pay and Atome will allow merchants of all sizes to offer their consumers a deferred payment option.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Singapore remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 370.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2,135.2 million by 2028.

