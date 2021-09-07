Sinclair Pharma Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions To Support Integrated Business Planning And Improve Customer Service

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that Sinclair Pharma, a pure play aesthetics company and fully-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited, has selected the QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) solution including demand planning, and distribution planning capabilities to support IBP (Integrated Business Planning) and improve forecast accuracy and customer service level. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).

"Sinclair Pharma is growing fast, and the current systems infrastructure is not scalable enough for our needs," said Roy Morris, head of manufacturing and supply at Sinclair Pharma. "Our objective is to improve forecast accuracy and collaboration among customers, commercial management and the central supply chain function as well as control and manage inventory through an integrated distribution requirement planning process."

Demand and Distribution Planning to Support Integrated Business Planning (IBP)

Sinclair Pharma management identified the need to develop and improve their forecasting and distribution requirements planning process.

The QAD DynaSys solution will enable Sinclair Pharma to:

Improve customer service levels by having the right product at the right place and on time by utilizing the planning capabilities of DSCP, which will also allow for reduced inventory levels, thus enabling improved profitability and cash flow.

Improve long-term business planning capabilities, thereby helping to make sure the business invests in the right assets at the right time.

Improve the decision-making capability of the organization - mainly through the ability to review different scenarios quickly and effectively.

Reduce the administrative costs currently associated with its supply chain planning process.

Enable the business to aggregate and review revenues and gross margins to enable continual review of current commercial volumes, values and profitability.

"The QAD DynaSys team has demonstrated the capabilities of its digital supply chain planning solution to cover everything from demand to distribution and rough-cut capacity planning," added Morris. "It showcased how we could utilize the advanced collaboration and financial reporting functionality of the solution to support our Integrated Business Planning process."

Sinclair Pharma selected QAD DynaSys for a number of reasons including:

QAD DynaSys' robust, integrated, flexible and collaborative end-to-end digital supply chain planning solution

The ability to support IBP and decision making

The solution's easy-to-use and rapid deployment

The deep domain expertise of the QAD DynaSys team in the pharmaceutical and medical device business areas and QAD DynaSys' ability to support Sinclair Pharma's growth in the future

"We are proud that Sinclair Pharma has chosen QAD DynaSys to support their growth and supply chain future challenges," said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. "It is clear that QAD DynaSys is the ideal partner to help pharmaceutical companies to structure their supply chain to gain competitiveness, agility and visibility throughout their end-to-end supply chain."

About QAD DynaSys - Digital Supply Chain Planning Solutions

QAD DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Digital Supply Chain Planning solutions. With 35 years of experience, QAD DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. QAD DynaSys software enables customers and partners in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and building the future of their supply chain.

For more information about QAD DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com.

About Sinclair Pharma

Sinclair Pharma, a subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Limited, is an international company, operating in the expanding global aesthetics market. Sinclair is experiencing significant growth having built a strong and differentiated portfolio of complementary aesthetics technologies, focused on two key market segments; injectables and energy-based devices. It targets unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally invasive treatments.

Sinclair directly employs over 500 people, operating from corporate headquarters in London with administration conducted from offices in Chester, UK. Energy-based devices are headquartered in Barcelona, with central marketing in Paris and sales offices in Shanghai, Sao Paolo, Mexico City, Bogota, Seoul, London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Warsaw, Heidelberg, Dubai and Moscow.

For more information, visit www.sinclairpharma.com

