Sinclair Chief Executive Officer Chris Ripley Honored As Most Admired CEO By The Daily Record

BALTIMORE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) congratulates President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Ripley for being awarded The Daily Record's Most Admired CEO Award. The Daily Record created the Most Admired CEOs awards program to highlight talented CEOs and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland.

In his three-year tenure as CEO, Ripley has grown Sinclair into a diversified media company, making it one of the largest corporations in Maryland. Under his leadership, he has helped Sinclair increase the value and importance of its broadcast presence, providing viewers a wealth of programming at a time where reliable local news content is needed more than ever before. Sinclair's acquisition of 21 regional sports networks (RSNs) in 2019, as well as its taking equity stakes in two others, has transformed the company into one of the leading sports media companies in America. In addition, Ripley has continued to nurture the company's rich history of innovation, overseeing the start of a new ad-free OTT platform and the launch of the groundbreaking ATSC 3.0 technology.

"I am extremely humbled and thankful for being recognized as one of the most admirable CEOs in Maryland, said Ripley. "I've had the fortunate opportunity to work with a supportive board and a talented management team that have helped Sinclair continue to execute on its vision of being a forward-looking diversified media company. I am excited to see what the future has in store as I continue my work with the company."

Selections are based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community. Profiles on the winners are being published in a special magazine that will be inserted into the November 3, 2020 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

Winners will be honored November 2, 2020 at a virtual celebration from 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased and the event can be viewed at https://thedailyrecord.com/most_admired_ceos/.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About The Daily Record

Celebrating 132 years of journalistic excellence, The Daily Record is a multimedia news source that publishes a print and online edition five days a week and breaks news daily on its website, TheDailyRecord.com. In addition, The Daily Record publishes more than 30 special products a year including Women Who Lead, Doing Business in Maryland , Way to Be and Expanding Opportunities. The Daily Record also honors leading Marylanders through 10 annual awards events including Maryland's Top 100 Women, Influential Marylanders and Most Admired CEOs. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. The Daily Record is part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies with 44 print and digital publications in more than 20 U.S. markets.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-chief-executive-officer-chris-ripley-honored-as-most-admired-ceo-by-the-daily-record-301136839.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.